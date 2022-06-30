ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Michelle Wu inauguration block party kicks off Thursday– here’s how you can get tickets

By James Paleologopoulos
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Festivities marking Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s inauguration will kick off Thursday morning– delayed due to COVID– and the city’s invited. A free summer block party will be held on Boston City Hall Plaza...

whdh.com

whdh.com

Here’s a list of July 4th road closures, T updates in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - July 4th is having a major impact on traffic in the Boston area. Storrow Drive westbound from Leverett Circle to Kenmore Square will be closed to traffic. There are detours on the eastbound side. Memorial Drive in Cambridge will also be closed in both directions from Mass. Ave to the Longfellow Bridge. Both bridges will also be closed to traffic, and spectators are not allowed to watch fireworks from there.
BOSTON, MA
belmontonian.com

What’s Open/Closed This 4th Of July, Trash Delayed A Day, Where Are The Fireworks Close To Belmont

Today, Monday, July 4 is when the country observes Independence Day, which the country commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Although the holiday wasn’t made an official nation-wide holiday until 1870 (and not a paid holiday for federal workers until 1941), Massachusetts has recognized the day as an official state holiday since 1781.
BELMONT, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
whdh.com

USS Constitution to make annual Independence Day sail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is scheduled to make its annual Fourth of July turnaround sail Monday morning. The ship will leave Charlestown at 10 a.m. and sail through Boston Harbor before a gun salute at Castle Island. The Constitution is expected to arrive in South Boston at 11:30...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
Michelle Wu
whdh.com

National Guard aiming for perfect cannon performance during 1812 Overture

BOSTON (WHDH) - National Guard soldiers set up Howitzer cannons Sunday in preparation for the grand finale of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular — the 1812 Overture. A team of soldiers rolled three cannons out along the Charles River for the performance, which the Guard has assisted in since the 1970s. Two soldiers man each cannon, and everyone works with the orchestra to time the shots.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fireworks planners preparing big bangs for Boston celebration

BOSTON (WHDH) - The people behind Boston’s Fourth of July fireworks show are promising a massive show as the display returns to the Esplanade Monday. More than 5,000 fireworks and 1,700 pounds of black powder will be launched from barges that are already parked on the Charles River as crews prepare for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Chief Pyrotechnician Matt Shea said he coordinated the show to be in tune with the Pops’ playing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Families find quieter Fourth of July celebration in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Some attendees said lower-key Fourth of July celebrations like Winthrop’s were a better fit for their families than larger events like Boston’s on Sunday. Dana Griswold brought her children to see Winthrop’s fireworks as a way to avoid bustling crowds. “I think it’s...
WINTHROP, MA
#Boston City Hall Plaza#Politics Local#Inauguration Block Party#Sunbeam Television
whdh.com

Stage set for Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - The stage is set at the Hatch Memorial Shell for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular Monday night. The Boston Pops fireworks show will return to the Esplanade for the first time since 2019. Musicians rehearsing at the Hatch Shell for Monday’s Fourth of July performance said they...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Despite Covid-concerns, those wary of the virus still flock to Boston Pops

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a two-year hiatus, the Boston Pops will perform for a live audience for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. While Covid-19 is still a part of everyday life, Jayson Hill felt comfortable enough to bring his family to all the way up from New Jersey to enjoy the extravaganza.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hingham fireworks cancelled for 4th year

HINGHAM, Mass. — The sights and sounds of the 4th exploded over Worcester on Thursday night. But dark skies and silence are all that will be seen and heard in Hingham tonight after the town had to cancel the 4th of July fireworks for the 4th straight year!. “Disappointed...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Dressed-up dogs strut their stuff in patriotic Pooch Parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Downtown Crossing went to the dogs on Sunday. Dozens of pups walked the streets in costume for the Patriotic Pooch Parade, part of Boston Harborfest. Nearly 40 dogs competed in Best in Show, Best Team, Most Creative and Most Patriotic categories. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BOSTON, MA

