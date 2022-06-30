ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Caregiver health and wellness means taking care of yourself

By By Amy Eppel
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
Caregivers need care, too. This concept seems simple, but it should be said, repeated and encouraged daily.

Taking care of a loved one is not to be taken lightly and this role is not for everyone. Being a caregiver can be quite rewarding but also has its challenges.

One of the largest challenges is not forgetting about yourself as you work to ensure your loved one or the person or people in your charge get your very best. It’s too easy sometimes to forget about your own needs and focus on being a caregiver and doing all the things this requires.

It’s not selfish to think about yourself as well as about your loved one. In fact, it’s essential. After all, how can you adequately care for them if you don’t first care for yourself? But how do you go about doing that?

Not taking care of yourself can be counterproductive. It can lead to caregiver burnout and other physical or emotional concerns. At Evenglow, we want to be a resource and lend some tips for giving yourself the care you need and deserve.

• Set goals for yourself: Experts recommend setting goals and writing them down. Then make this your personal to-do list.

• Take breaks: Take frequent 15-minute breaks throughout the day to simply sit down and relax.

• Relax: Read at least one chapter of a relaxing book each night before going to sleep.

• Reduce your Stress: Living under the constant stress of caregiving can result in a multitude of symptoms like: Headaches, digestive problems, sleep disturbances, weight gain, weakened immune system and irritability. To reduce your stress, consider engaging in one or more of the following: Meditation, yoga, tai chi, breath awareness techniques and deep relaxation techniques.

• Find helpful services: Do what you can do and seek help for some chores. For instance, find a local grocery store that offers online shopping and free or small charge delivery. Also, check into local house cleaning and window washing services. You may be surprised at how reasonably priced these time- and stress-reducing services can be.

In addition, many religious and service organizations offer such things as the following: Adult daycare, home health aides, respite care, caregiver support groups and opportunities to communicate with others.

There will be times when you just need to let off a little steam or hear a friendly voice. Don’t put friendships on hold while you’re caregiving. Friends are an essential and necessary part of life. Talk or text with friends frequently. Video chats can be even more rewarding since they give you the next best thing to in-person visits.

Also, remember that your loved one’s health care providers can be your strongest allies. So don’t hesitate to call the doctor or nurse whenever you have a question.

We are here to answer your questions and to assist you in making the best decision for you and your loved ones. Visit https://evenglow.org/ for more information or call 815-844-6131.

Amy Eppel is Marketing and Communications director at Evenglow Senior Living

