Pittsburg County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Missing Man On Lake Eufaula

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office says crews are searching for a missing man on Lake Eufaula on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, crews are searching for 26-year-old Phillip Alan Williams.

Authorities say Williams was last seen on Wednesday afternoon leaving the Area 51 Restaurant near Crowder point.

Authorities say he left on a wave runner.

