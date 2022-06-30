ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Pittsburg County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Missing Man On Lake Eufaula

By News On 6
 4 days ago
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office says crews are searching for a missing man on Lake Eufaula on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, crews are searching for 26-year-old Phillip Alan Williams.

Authorities say Williams was last seen on Wednesday afternoon leaving the Area 51 Restaurant near Crowder point.

Authorities say he left on a wave runner.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

News On 6

Voters In 3 Oklahoma Counties Choose To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Voters in 3 Oklahoma counties decided to allow Sunday liquor sales on Tuesday. In Nowata County, voters approved the proposition by 59% of the vote. In McIntosh County, voters approved Sunday liquor sales with almost 52% of the vote. Okmulgee County voters also approved the proposition with about 53% of...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
Tulsa, OK
