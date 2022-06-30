Pittsburg County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Missing Man On Lake Eufaula
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office says crews are searching for a missing man on Lake Eufaula on Thursday morning.
According to deputies, crews are searching for 26-year-old Phillip Alan Williams.
Authorities say Williams was last seen on Wednesday afternoon leaving the Area 51 Restaurant near Crowder point.
Authorities say he left on a wave runner.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
Comments / 0