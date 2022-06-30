ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Coventry Township, PA

‘Jack’s Christmas Eve’: Santa Arrives Early for Two-Year-Old Battling Cancer

By Leah Mikulich
 3 days ago
Image via Evan Brandt, Daily Local News.

A North Coventry Township family recently received an outpouring of love and support from the community. A spectacular parade was organized for the small clan with help from the nonprofit Operation Nine Reindeer, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News.

Brian and Kristyn Rousseau watched with their two children as a line of motorcycles, police cars, fire trucks, bagpipers, a vintage car, and a trash truck drove by their home.

As a special bonus, perched atop a Norco Fire Company pumper, were Santa and Mrs. Claus, making an early appearance to bring some much-needed cheer.

Jack Rousseau, only two years old, is battling a rare form of cancer, and it is unknown if he will see another Christmas.

To make the day special for the boy and his family, more than 100 supporters, dubbing themselves “the Jackpack,” participated in the special event. It also also included a truck from Lani Ice and visits from Sonic the Hedgehog and a Paw Patrol member.

Jack, his four-year-old sister, and their parents received numerous gifts, including an envelope from Santa to help with medical bills.

“This will always be Jack’s Christmas Eve,” said Kristyn Rousseau.

Read more about the parade in the Daily Local News.

