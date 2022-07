Idon’t remember my first Steam Deck ‘I can’t believe it can do this’ moment and that’s probably because there have been so many of them. The giddy new tech squees that feels like maybe, just maybe you might be touching the overgrown GameGear-shaped future. The first might have been when I was sitting on the sofa watching a stream announce a demo for a game, downloading it from the store, and seamlessly playing it 5 minutes later without having to change a single setting or move a muscle.

