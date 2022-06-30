ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered daily storm chances

By Mallory Schnell
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Overall, not too much day-to-day change with the forecast this week. We’ll hold daily shower and storm chances, primarily late morning through early evening. Storms will likely favor the higher terrain...

www.kold.com

KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mother Nature could provide her own fireworks on Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Best chance for showers and storms will be from Tucson south and east. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding. Drier air moves in by the middle of next week keeping the best storm chances along the Arizona/New Mexico border and the international border. Temperatures will climb back into the triple digits.
TUCSON, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 13:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 142 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Images of the Contreras Fire at Kitt Peak

The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24. The fire eventually forced the evacuation of Kitt Peak Observatory and Pan Tak. When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Thousands have power again after outage in Tucson, Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 4,000 TEP customers have power again after a short outage on Saturday, July 2. Around 11 a.m., a large cluster of outages was reported in Oro Valley. According to authorities, multiple traffic signals were out on Oracle Road and First Avenue in Oro Valley.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Will gas protests bring down gas prices? Expert explains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here in Arizona, AAA estimates over 919,000 Arizonans will travel this Fourth of July despite historically high gas prices. In an effort to make prices come down, some are planning a gas protest starting July 3. Experts say it could make a difference if...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for man missing from Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a Tucson man who was recently reported missing. A Silver Alert was issued for 73-year-old Dean Hamilton, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 29 near the 100 block of Atlanta Drive in Tucson. He was last seen driving a...
TUCSON, AZ
modernfarmer.com

How a Desert Town Is Growing Its Way to Better Health

Located in a desert—a literal one, as well as an isolated area with limited access to food—the dry patch of land now home to the Huachuca City Community Garden (HCCG) was never intended to be a pick-your-own produce garden. But that all changed four years ago, after one resident took to Facebook to share her vision for what local resources could look like.
HUACHUCA CITY, AZ
Phys.org

New flood maps clarify the risk homeowners face

Flooding in urban areas cost Americans more than $106 billion between 1960 and 2016, damaging property, disrupting businesses and claiming lives in the process. Determining which areas are most likely to flood amid ever-changing land use and shifting rainfall and climate patterns can be expensive and complicated—and past methods of drawing flood maps fail to capture the inherent uncertainty in flood predictions.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Green Valley’s only hospital closes

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The only hospital in the Green Vallely area is closing its doors for good. Patients say they had little warning the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital would be ending its 7-year struggle. The hospital offered care to about 100,000 people along the I-19...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
tucsonlifestyle.com

Things to do on Fourth of July Weekend 2022

Celebrate our country's 246th birthday by soaking in the best summer events Tucson has to offer! With fireworks, parades, soccer, racing, and theatre, there's so much to do, see and explore in Tucson and Southern Arizona this first weekend of July. July 1–5, 2022. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort. The...
TUCSON, AZ
american-rails.com

Arizona Scenic Train Rides

The deserts of Arizona may not seem a likely place to find high-class scenic train rides but surprisingly, two of the most popular can be found there, the Grand Canyon Railway and Verde Canyon Railway. In addition, the Sierra Madre Express pampers guests with an unforgettable experience, hearkening back to...
ARIZONA STATE
Richard Urban

Before heading out, head to Casa Grande for cheapest gas

Before you join the 47.9 million fellow motorists that the American Automobile Association predicts will be traveling 50 miles or more this weekend, think about heading over to the area between North Pinal Avenue and North Florence Boulevard just west of Interstate 10, where GasBuddy observers found lowest gas prices in the county.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

