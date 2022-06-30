The Indiana General Assembly passed a total of 177 laws this year, and many of them will go into effect on July 1. I supported the following policies, among others, and I look forward to seeing their positive impact on our communities.

Auto Insurance for Foster Children

Children in foster care, at no fault of their own, often face high-cost barriers when trying to obtain auto insurance. Senate Enrolled Act 246, which I authored, establishes the Insuring Foster Youth Trust Fund to offset these costs and help more Hoosier foster children obtain auto insurance.

Ensuring Parents' Voices Are Heard

Local school boards make important decisions that affect the quality of Indiana K-12 schools, and parents have expressed concern regarding the lack of public input at some meetings. Senate Enrolled Act 83 and House Enrolled Act 1130 require school boards to allow comments from individuals who are physically present during meetings before the board takes final action on a topic.

Establishing Career Coaching Programs for Students

High school is an important stage for young Hoosiers to explore possible career opportunities. Senate Enrolled Act 290, which I authored, creates a career coaching pilot program to grant K-12 students the ability to explore careers and prospective opportunities within a line of work.

Flood Plain Management

To fix a local issue in Wayne County, I authored Senate Enrolled Act 342, which allows a flood plain manager to issue a variance so homes that were originally given permits and only later identified as being in a floodway can remain in that location.

I'm hopeful these new laws will benefit Hoosiers across the state and in our community.

If you have any questions or concerns on these or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Raatz@iga.in.gov or 317-233-0930.

Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) is the District 27 state senator.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: State Sen. Jeff Raatz: New laws take effect July 1