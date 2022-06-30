ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing continues to be red hot; here's where they are biting

By Capt. Zach Zacharias
Herald-Tribune
4 days ago
 4 days ago
TAMPA BAY / BRADENTON

Discount Tackle reports great red snapper bites on fresh cut bait in 150 feet or more. Head out 40 miles plus for decent keeper gag grouper and flag yellowtails, lane and slab mangoes. Look for mahi, black fin, wahoo as well. Inshore, tarpon still plentiful along the coast. Catch and release snook sport best early morning and nights near Gulf passes. Redfish action a bit slow, Terra Ceia and Palma Sola a good bet.

SARASOTA

Ashley at Economy Tackle relates tarpon still on fire, especially from Venice north. Big permit, some pushing 40 pounds, being bested on nearshore Gulf wrecks. Point O'Rocks a hot spot for beach anglers with a variety of species. Some pompano in the Shell Beach area. In the bay, trout have slowed some. Redfish remain decent and running big in North SaraBay and the Vamo area.

VENICE / NOKOMIS

• Capt. Pete Koenig at Playin' Hookey Charters working the nearshore Gulf and has been scoring with Spanish mackerel and Key West grunts. Mangrove snapper the No. 1 catch at ICW docks. The tasty snappers preferring shrimp over white bait. Little SaraBay flats on up towards Osprey giving up good numbers of average-size trout.

LEMON BAY / ENGLEWOOD

• The Englewood Bait House reports American red snapper thick at 120 to 160 feet. Gag bites plus scamp, lots of red grouper, big yellowtail and mangrove snapper. Snook and tarpon hanging out beneath green-light docks inside of Stump Pass. Mangrove snapper in 10-to-15-inch range being caught at the Ainger Pier. Trout action solid and redfish on the improve in Lemon Bay.

