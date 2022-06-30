ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Ohio EPA issues Intel wetlands permit, acknowledges it will lower water quality

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

JERSEY TOWNSHIP — Ohio EPA issued an isolated wetlands permit for Intel Corporation’s computer chip manufacturing facility in western Licking County, acknowledging the development will lower water quality in the area.

Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson stated in her opinion, “I have determined that a lowering of water quality in the Upper Scioto River Watershed and Licking River Watershed as authorized by this permit is necessary.”

Stevenson said she made her decision based on public comments and technical, social, and economic considerations of the application and its impact on waters of the state.

EMH&T Consultants, on behalf of New Albany Company affiliate MBJ Holdings, argued in the permit application that the size of the proposed $20 billion Intel facility makes it impossible to avoid impacting wetlands on the site . The 895-acre permit area is located on a 926-acre site east of Clover Valley Road, west of Mink Street and south of Green Chapel Road.

Intel plans to create new wetlands

Discharges from the activity will impact approximately 10 acres of isolated wetlands. MBJ Holdings will offset the impacts with more than 20 acres of wetland mitigation elsewhere.

Ohio EPA listened to residents' concerns about the development's impacts at a May 24 public hearing at Jersey Church.

Joni Lung, from the Ohio EPA Division of Surface Water, told residents at the hearing, "They would put in a large amount of fill that would make it not a wetland anymore. If you propose to destroy wetland, you must create wetland somewhere else.”

Several commenters at the hearing stated that mitigation for impacts in the Licking River watershed should be located on or very near the project area.

Jeff Lutz, a Jersey Township resident, said the company's mitigation proposal didn’t make sense to him.

“This mitigation idea is new to me," Lutz said. "It’s bizarre you can locate another wetland miles and miles away and that somehow compensates. That’s a crazy concept to most people if a wetland is important to an area.”

Several residents at the hearing were concerned about a loss of ground water recharge from the wetlands, a loss of water volume for private water wells, and potential contamination of ground water and private wells.

The Ohio EPA stated in its response that water for initial project construction will temporarily be drawn from the ground until early 2023, but private wells are not expected to be impacted.

“Water withdrawn from groundwater during this temporary phase will be used for bathrooms, dust control and cleaning of construction equipment,” the EPA said. “Larger water draws needed by Intel for microchip manufacturing will occur after ongoing operations are connected to the City of Columbus’ public water system.

The EPA Division of Drinking and Ground Waters concluded the project would have no impact on any public water supply.

In response to a question asking where the retention ponds will be located, Ohio EPA stated there are three separate storm water basins planned along the east boundary, which is Mink Street, one storm water basin near the northeast corner, which is Green Chapel Road and Clover Valley Road, and one storm water basin near the southwest corner, which is Clover Valley Road and Dragonfly Way.

The plan states the receiving waters from the project are Duncan Run and Kirby Creek, which are tributaries of Big Walnut Creek and the Licking River, respectively.

In response to flooding concerns, EPA said the applicant must obtain the required storm water construction general permit before beginning construction.

Residents were concerned about the large amount of impervious surfaces created by the project. EPA said both the area and percentage of imperviousness of a development are taken into account when designing post-construction storm water management. The rate of storm water runoff is regulated at the local level in Ohio.

Issuance of final permits can be appealed to the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission, generally within 30 days of a final action. Anyone considering filing an appeal should contact the ERAC at 614-466-8950 for more information.

kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

740-328-8545

Twitter: @kmallett1958

