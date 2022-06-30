ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

'Tuesdays in the Park' opens with evangelist Doug Anderson

By E. Hambleton
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago

Tuesday evening kicked off the set of free-to-attend performances in Mrs. Stock’s Park with a soulful performance by Doug Anderson.

Anderson shared a collection of gospel, bluegrass, and rock 'n' roll songs ranging from “The Little White Church House” to “Jesus is Holding my Hand.”

In addition to the musical entertainment, Anderson said, “We’re going to give you a message tonight, too.”

From opening up about personal events to engaging with the crowd that attended, his message, as indicated by Cory Champion, a coordinator of the event, was “being a Godly husband, being a Godly father, and sharing his love of Jesus Christ through song with people.”

Louise Worms, a member of the Mrs. Stock’s Park Committee, said, “The concerts are free to everybody, but we accept donations to help support the musicians and our music coordinator, as well as help maintain and enhance the park.”

At 7:30 p.m. July 5, the park will host a patriotic concert with artists Bob Pogue, Cory Champion, Nathan Wiley and Scott Donihue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ennQu_0gQkp70q00

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: 'Tuesdays in the Park' opens with evangelist Doug Anderson

Comments / 0

 

