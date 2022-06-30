ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IL

Unofficial Jasper County Primary Elections Results

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Nomination for Jasper County Board District 2. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional Representative In Congress. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional State Central Committeewoman. VIVIAN ROBINSON DEM 194. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional State Central Committeeman. GLENN POSHARD 219. Democratic Nomination for Regional Superintendent of Schools, BOND, CHRISTIAN, EFFINGHAM,...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

TIF Committee Meeting Set For Wednesday

There will be a TIF Committee meeting Wednesday, July 6th at 6pm at Teutopolis Village Hall at 106 West Main Street in Teutopolis. The Committee will be going over current amounts available in TIF I & II, payment plan to repay the Village, coming up with projections and possible projects to use TIF dollars on.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
WTHI

Pro-choice advocates gather at Patrick Henry Square in Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here in the Wabash Valley, community members are continuing to protest in response to the recent abortion ruling. A demonstration took place on Sunday in Vincennes -- pro-choice advocates assembled at Patrick Henry Square. They came flashing signage with strong messages urging lawmakers to step...
VINCENNES, IN
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Sheriff – Years Of Malfeasance Fixed –

Former Sheriff Koonce appears to be the focal point of more problems in Shelby County than we have seen anywhere, but there is hope. Law Enforcement Committee minutes reflect Koonce would be accepting applications for Auxiliary deputies in the very near future. “His goal is to have 11 auxiliary to match the 11 patrol deputies currently on the roster. Sheriff Koonce reported he predicts a startup cost of $1400.00 to provide each of the new 11 Auxiliary with 1 shirt and 1 pair of pants, with all other equipment for the unit being provided by themselves.”.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Jasper County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Jasper County, IL
City
Chapin, IL
Effingham Radio

Village of Dieterich Hosts 2022 Fourth of July Parade

Dieterich, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Village of Dieterich held their 2022 Fourth of July Parade today. The parade started at 11:00 and featured a variety of floats from various local businesses, politicians, organizations, and families. The theme for this year’s parade was “Year of the Volunteer”. It was...
DIETERICH, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

41 year old, Kelli J Moon, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for retail theft, obstructing justice, and possession of a hypodermic needle. Moon posted $150 and was released. 21 year old, Lukus J Dillworth, of Noble was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ROUTE 130 WORK NEXT WEEK

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting those that travel along State Route 130 through Olney, that beginning next Tuesday, July 5th, crews will be working to improve portions of the highway from U.S. Route 50, northward through Olney and Richland County. Alternate routes are recommended. Motorists should observe all signs.
OLNEY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Kwame Raoul
WEHT/WTVW

BREAKING: Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
MARSHALL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Strange things happening in 12 Points Neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday night things were a bit strange in the 12 Points Neighborhood. It’s because a local spice store took a trip to the upside down. Sons’ Spice Company hosted a “Stranger Things” theme night. It was held in celebration of the release of “Stranger Things” season 4 part 2. Those […]
WTWO/WAWV

How close is Terre Haute to getting a water park?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward. $50,000 is being awarded […]
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Traffic Crash In Effingham County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 57 northbound at Milepost 164, Effingham, Effingham County. July 1, 2022 at 2:06 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – Maroon 1998 Lincoln Town Car. DRIVER:. Unit 1 – Marius N. Jackson, a 62-year-old male from Sturgis,...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judicial District#Attorney General#Republicans#Comptroller#Politics Local#Election Local#Sidney#Congress#Christian#Fayette#The Appellate Court#Hon
WTHI

Two new hotels coming to Terre Haute's downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Grant money from the state is helping grow Terre Haute's downtown area. The city has received over $4 million to add two hotels and a parking garage in the area. These buildings will be built on the corner of 7th and Wabash. This is where the...
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates thefts and burglaries

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigated three theft and burglary complaints last week. The sheriff’s department was called Thursday to a building in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Patoka where nearly 900 electronic components were stolen. Most of the items were later recovered at a recycling business. The sheriff’s department is looking for a suspect.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Authorities Investigating Fire at Chuckles in Vincennes

A Friday afternoon fire in Vincennes is currently under investigation. Vincennes fire crews were dispatched to the Chuckles on Willow Street just after 4:00 pm yesterday. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke coming off of the roof. The interior of the building was full of smoke, but the fire was...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tunnels to Towers pays off Deputy Riley’s mortgage

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – In honor of Independence Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid, in full, the mortgages held on the home of fallen First Responders. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley’s home was one of them. On December 29, 2021, Deputy Riley was shot and killed after trying to help […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyWabashValley.com

One wanted in an armed robbery case

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on July 3. It happened at the Blue Moon Spa on 500 Springhill Drive on Sunday. Deputies say a white male with dark-colored clothing and a mask entered the store with...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim in Raccoon Lake released

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the drowning victim in Raccoon Lake and more information about the incidents leading up to the drowning. Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as 12-year-old Kaitlynn Rohrscheib of Centralia. Cannon says Rohrscheib and her thirteen-year-old brother walked from their...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Man in custody after a 'barricade situation' in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was on the scene of what the Vigo County Sheriff's office is calling a barricade situation. This happened on Friday evening at 5051 Old Paris Road in West Terre Haute. Police say 56-year-old Derrick Johnson had gone into a residence and was threatening to shoot occupants. We are also told by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office he threatened to shoot police.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy