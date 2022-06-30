ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, PA

Keeping It Fresh – ‘Ville Names New Chef

By University Communications
millersville.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Johnson graduated from Johnson & Wales University, where he received his Cordon Bleu Medallion. Still, early on, he learned from his grandmother that “the bigger the mess, the better the food.” Johnson has been with Millersville for 15 years and was recently named Executive Chef. We sat down with Johnson...

blogs.millersville.edu

reportwire.org

4th Of July Potluck Guests Asked To Bring Something Everyone Can Blow Up

LANCASTER, PA—In an effort to ensure the Fourth of July event ran smoothly, local woman Stephen Lien reportedly requested Monday that guests attending the potluck he was hosting bring something that everyone could blow up. “Whether it’s a entire sheet cake or a pack of plastic cups, it’d be great if everyone pitched in so we all have enough to explode,” said Lien, who noted that while he and his wife had run to Costco the week before to stock up on firecrackers, guests were still free to bring explosive materials of their own if they wanted something other than M-80s or M-100s. “We already have plenty of lawn chairs, so we’re all good on that. Don’t overthink it if you don’t know what to bring. An extra cooler might be nice. You don’t have to bring anything fancy or homemade; even a bucket of drive-thru fried chicken would be super.” At press time, Lien added he would appreciate it if anyone was willing to volunteer to stick around afterward to help put out the fires.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

First pick-your-own lavender harvest at Maple Lawn Farms

NEW PARK, Pa. — Move over, sunflowers. Lavender is taking a turn in the spotlight at Maple Lawn Farms. The farm is hosting its first-ever lavender harvest July 2 and 3. Attendees have the chance to pick their own bundle of lavender and enjoy food, wine, ice cream and music in the picnic area.
LAWN, PA
Woonsocket Call

The Detail Guys MD Mentions The Do’s And Don’ts Of Mulch

Edgewood, MD, 3rd July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Mulch is an important part of any landscaping project – it can help to control weeds, conserve moisture, and add aesthetic appeal to your yard. However, there are a few things a person needs to keep in mind when using mulch. Mulch when applied the wrong way can actually do more harm than good to the landscaping. Therefore, it is advisable that a person understand the do’s and don’ts of mulch before using it in their yard, and The Details Guys MD has mentioned what to do and not to do when applying mulch to a landscape.
EDGEWOOD, MD
WGAL

Cherry Crest Summer Adventure in Lancaster County

RONKS, Pa. — Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks, Lancaster County opened its summer season on Friday with corn maze, and the theme is a large bison in a national parks setting. The maze covers a five acre field and the corn is just four feet tall, but still...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Timmy

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lititz to host 205th Fourth of July celebration

LITITZ, Pa. — Lititz will host its 205th Fourth of July celebration on Friday and Saturday. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the Lititz Lion's Club Patriotic Parade. There will be a free concert at 8 p.m. in Lititz Springs Park. The 79th Queen of the...
LITITZ, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Getting to know your yard’s microclimates

Microclimates are smaller areas with features that cause local conditions to deviate from the average. When I moved to Adams County and began a new gardening adventure, there was some information I wanted to know about what growing conditions to expect. There are several things that one can readily find out by searching the internet.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
yorkpa.org

Have it Made in York County, Pennsylvania

From the famous York Peppermint Pattie to fan-favorite Harley-Davidson, we know a thing or two about what it means to 'have it made here.' No matter how you like to create memories, York County offers the perfect way to escape for a fun-filled (or relaxing) getaway experience. Downtown Explorer. Our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD
PennLive.com

CHEER Live 2022 Tour: Photos

The CHEER Live 2022 Tour held a performance at the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday evening. The first of its kind live performance featured athletes from the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries “Cheer.” The premier athletes gave an electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg Area YMCA names new CEO

The Harrisburg Area YMCA has announced that David Ozmore was named CEO. Ozmore will lead the organization beginning in August. Ozmore has served the YMCA in multiple roles throughout the country. Throughout his 28-year YMCA career, Ozmore has served as director of operations/youth sports at the YMCA of the Triangle in Raleigh, North Carolina; as COO at a small community YMCA in Cleveland County, North Carolina; as CEO for the YMCA of Greater New Orleans; as CEO of the YMCA of Greater High Point in North Carolina, and most recently as the CEO of the Kentucky/West Virginia Regional Alliance of YMCAs.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. celebrates Independence Day

LANCASTER, Pa. — Residents throughout Central Pa. participated in early celebrations for the Fourth of July on Sunday. At Western Village RV Park, Carlisle families were treated to a variety of activities, from cornhole tournaments and golf cart parades, to a patriotic slip ‘n slide. “It’s just a...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

B&B, Breaking Barriers: The Keystone Inn is Gettysburg’s first Black-owned B&B—part of a nationwide small business and travel trend

Gettysburg is a town known worldwide for its history, but there’s a new chapter being written in its supporting tourism industry. When siblings Patrick, Christine and Stephen Campbell purchased Gettysburg’s Keystone Inn, they became the town’s first Black bed and breakfast (B&B) owners, among more than a dozen area B&B’s.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hershey fireworks and more to celebrate 4th of July

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourth of July weekends means barbeques and fireworks, and there is no shortage of that at the Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey, Pennsylvania. The annual Hershey Fireworks Display is happening on Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks happen across from the park on Hersheypark Drive. You do not have to be in the park to enjoy them and the pyrotechnics can be seen from miles in all directions.
HERSHEY, PA

