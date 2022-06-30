ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Local baseball players wait for Major League Baseball draft

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago

Posted: 5:46 am, June 30, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAzc4_0gQknv7d00
Dylan Beavers. Photo from social media. 

– Three local baseball players are expected to go in the early rounds of the upcoming Major League Baseball (MLB) draft.

Dylan Beavers is a Paso Robles resident who starred in the outfield at Cal Berkeley. Before Cal, Beavers played high school ball at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo. Beavers was twice selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team (2021, 2022.) He was selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in 2021. At 6’4″ and 206 pounds, Beavers can hit the ball a long way. Last season, Beavers led the Pac-12 in home runs. One baseball analyst predicts that Beavers will be drafted among the first 20 players selected.

During the broadcast of the recent College World Series, the same analyst listed Cal Poly’s Brooks Lee among the first ten players to be drafted. Lee won the Brooks Wallace Award as the top shortstop in college baseball in 2022. This season, he led the Big West conference in hits, walks, doubles, home runs, runs scored, RBIs and walks. In his second full season with Cal Poly, he had a .357 batting average, 25 doubles, 15 home runs, and 55 RBIs. His batting average was the second-highest in the Big West. Lee is the son of Cal Poly Head Coach Larry Lee. Brooks grew up in San Luis Obispo and played for San Luis Obispo High School. In his youth, Lee also played for several national baseball teams in international competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5mGx_0gQknv7d00
Brooks Lee at shortstop. Photo from Cal Poly Athletics.

Cal Poly pitcher Drew Thorpe is another local baseball player likely to be drafted early. Thorpe is Cal Poly’s first six-time All-American. He was named to first teams by six different baseball associations. As a pitcher, he finished the 2022 season with a 10-1 record and ERA of 2.32. He finished second in the nation with 149 strikeouts. From Washington, Utah, Thorpe was one of five finalists for National Pitcher of the Year. He was the first Cal Poly player named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year.

The professional draft begins July 17 and will continue for several days. The Baltimore Orioles have the first selection. The Los Angeles Angels make the 13th selection. The Padres select 15th. The Giants make the 30th selection. The Dodgers do not have a selection in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

State Parks awards grants to improve locally-operated parks

Recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, parking lots. – California State Parks last week announced $4.6 million in grant funding from Proposition 68 to renovate aging infrastructure in need of repair within seven locally-operated California state parks. Awarded through the Locally Operated State Park Program, grant recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, and parking lots.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education. Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School. She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee. She helped bring The post Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KEYT

Fourth of July Festivities return to areas of the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fourth of July events return to Santa Maria and Lompoc for the first time since COVID-19 delayed or canceled the shows the last two years. "Red, White & Boom!" returns this year at the Elks Event Center. The event includes a firework show and concert. The event...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Sports
Paso Robles, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Local students represent California at national Skills USA conference

Malia Gaviola awarded first in the nation, gold medal, in job interview. – Four Paso Robles High School students represented the state of California and Paso Robles at this annual SkillsUSA leadership conference. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of students senior Malia Gaviola (job interview), senior Bricen Chitty (telecommunications cabling), junior Jess Conover (marine service), and junior Junior Victoriano (customer service) PRHS demonstrated their excellence in career readiness.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing juvenile last seen in South County

– On July 1, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo. Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer. She was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. She has no known friends in the area. She does have family members living in the Santa Maria area.
NIPOMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#College Baseball#Usa Baseball#Major League Baseball#Pac 12
calcoastnews.com

Support vehicles on the Oceano Dunes, win a trailer

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been under constant threat of closure which forced a grassroots organization, Friends of Oceano Dunes, to take up the challenge to defend their continued access. For over 20 years, Friends has been fighting the legal battle in the courts which is very costly.
MADERA, CA
globalcirculate.com

Does this Solvang cafe have the best pancakes in California?

Pancakes are not a food as much as they are an experience or a memory. Easy to make (anyone can do it, right?), difficult to make well (mine always turn out goopy in the middle) and almost impossible to separate what’s actually on the plate from one’s own pancake nostalgia.
SOLVANG, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 24-25

Robin Keene, age 69, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on June 25. Steven Reaber, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25. Thomas Roland, age 95, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/20 – 06/26/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 20, 2022. 14:54— Alfredo...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Visit SLO Cal wins bid to host California Luxury Forum

Bid beat out other California destinations in the selection process. – For the first time, tourism marketing agency Visit SLO CAL has been awarded the bid to host of The California Luxury Forum, powered by Connections Luxury, in partnership with Visit California. The bid beat out other California destinations in the selection process for this sixth edition, slated for Oct. 23-26, throughout San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest discount tickets on sale for Oct. 15-16 event

Central Coast AirFest will take flight again Oct. 15 and 16 at the Santa Maria Public Airport, and advance discounted tickets are now available for a limited time, an event spokesman said. AirFest will feature military demonstrations, vintage warbirds, aerobatics performances, and more, the spokesman said. This year’s lineup of...
FOOD & DRINKS
kprl.com

Fourth of July Events 07.01.2022

This is a three day fourth of July weekend coming at you, but the first event occurs tomorrow night in Atascadero. That’s the Saturday night Concert in the Park. The Rockin B’s tomorrow evening from 6:30-8:30. Julie Beaver and her band. Then, the fourth of July events begin...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jake

Posted: 6:21 am, July 4, 2022 by Access Publishing. Loving, spunky Boxer mix is a staff favorite at Woods. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Jake from Woods Humane Society. Jake is a 7-year-old Boxer mix looking for his forever family. He is an all-American boy who will honorably love you and make you smile every day if you adopt him. He is a total butterball when people give him attention. He’s all about love and affection from people!
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy