Fargo, ND

Fargo Police host community picnic

By Kyle Cornell
 4 days ago

House catches fire in Northwest Minnesota

(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries were reported after a home caught fire Sunday evening in Mcintosh. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that they received initial calls just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening for reports of a home catching fire. When they arrived on scene, the house at 220 State Street Southwest was fully engulfed in flames.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Stunt performer seen in Fargo, Grand Forks dies at Michigan air show

(Battle Creek, MI) -- Fargo AirSho officials are expressing sympathy to the family of a man who has previously appeared in two North Dakota airshows. Chris Darnell died at the Field of Flight Air Show Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. Officials say his Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two airplanes at 300 miles per hour when it burst into flames and he was killed.
FARGO, ND
Fargo man dead following ATV accident in Becker County

(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
Three hurt in Otter Tail County multi car crash

(Battle Lake, MN) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 78 at County Road 72 near Battle Lake just after noon. Troopers say a GMC Canyon driven by 55-year-old Tony Robert Gerlach was traveling southbound on Highway 78 while a Ford F150, driven by 29-year-old Turner Mark Blaufuss was traveling northbound on the roadway when the vehicles collided.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
AAA: Average gas price remains under $5 per gallon in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- As is the case with most states, gas prices continue to decline in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to four dollars, 65 cents, this as the national average also fell, settling at just over four bucks, 80 cents.
BISMARCK, ND
7-02-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1

9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show… Tom Hoge Amy Olson MSUM Dragons ESPN UND Hockey Bison Sports Gopher Sports Minnesota Wild MN Vikings MN Twins. 9:22 - 9:30 – Logan Midthun West Fargo Horace AD...
WEST FARGO, ND

