Boy George & Culture Club in Bethlehem, PA Sep 11, 2022 – presale password

Tickets for Musikfest, food festivals, live music and more will be on sale Sat., July 2. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is excited to announce a flash One Day ticket sale on Sat., July 2, from noon to 5 p.m. This incredible offer features discounted tickets for 2022 Musikfest headliners, SteelStacks Summer Concert Series, upcoming food and festival experiences and more! To take full advantage of this summer sale, patrons must visit the ArtsQuest Center Box Office located at 101 Founders Way. Tickets are available for in-person purchase only. ArtsQuest Circle Donors, ArtsQuest Members, and Friends of Levitt will have exclusive access to the sale from 12 – 1 p.m., with the sale continuing from 1 to 5 p.m., for the general public. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle Donor or Member today.
