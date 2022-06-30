ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Boy George & Culture Club in Bethlehem, PA Sep 11, 2022 – presale password

 4 days ago

The Boy George & Culture Club pre-sale code that we've been swamped with so many requests for is finally here!

ONE EARTH REGGAE FEST 2022 REVIEW | By: Janel Spiegel

One Earth Reggae Festival 2022: produced in partnership with Movement Moves Media. The One Earth Reggae Festival was blessed by Mother Nature, as she felt the high vibrations just as much as the rest of us felt it, at the One Earth Reggae Festival 2022. Mother Nature took a hint from Bob Marley’s song, “Sun is Shining”, and she kept that sun shining. The peaceful aspect of the festival was all the love. People smiling, happy, dancing, all ages, from all walks of life. Jamaica was in the house. So many wonderful people. People were happy to be outside. It was a beautiful day, a beautiful day at SteelStacks.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Easton to celebrate Heritage Day on Sunday with traditional readings, music and more

Easton Heritage Day is slated for next weekend, once again turning Centre Square into a portal to the 1700s (yes, even with the construction). The Heritage Day festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10 and run until 9 p.m., capped off with fireworks over the Delaware River starting at 9:30 p.m. In between, the day will be filled to the brim of a tri-corner hat with historical reenactments, immersive activities and plenty of old documents being read aloud.
EASTON, PA
In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES ONE DAY TICKET SALE

Tickets for Musikfest, food festivals, live music and more will be on sale Sat., July 2. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is excited to announce a flash One Day ticket sale on Sat., July 2, from noon to 5 p.m. This incredible offer features discounted tickets for 2022 Musikfest headliners, SteelStacks Summer Concert Series, upcoming food and festival experiences and more! To take full advantage of this summer sale, patrons must visit the ArtsQuest Center Box Office located at 101 Founders Way. Tickets are available for in-person purchase only. ArtsQuest Circle Donors, ArtsQuest Members, and Friends of Levitt will have exclusive access to the sale from 12 – 1 p.m., with the sale continuing from 1 to 5 p.m., for the general public. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle Donor or Member today.
BETHLEHEM, PA
‘One Earth ReggaeFest’ debuts at SteelStacks

A new, free festival is coming to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. One Earth ReggaeFest will showcase local artists sharing music from across the world at the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem, with live performances all day long. Michael Frassetto, founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, which organized the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Bucks County Fourth Of July Tradition Southampton Days Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A beloved Bucks County Fourth of July tradition is celebrating 50 years. Southampton Days has been a staple for generations of families. “My favorite thing about the whole fair is seeing a family walk down the midway with like a kid on the dad’s shoulders,” Glenn Roggio, the chairman of Southampton Days, said.  Talk to any Southampton native, and they’ll pretty much tell you the same thing.  “I’ve known nothing else but Southampton Days for the Fourth of July,” Roggio said.   Southampton Days, the community fair that began in 1972 in the lot behind the firehouse, has grown into a...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
Large Crowds Expected at Waltz’s Fireworks Monday

LIMERICK PA – Fireworks will return Monday (July 4, 2022) to the Waltz Golf Farm, 303 W. Ridge Pike, with a food truck area that opens at 6 p.m., entertainment from a live band starting at 7 p.m., and depending on weather and other conditions, its sky display at about 9:45 p.m., according to the family company that’s staged its free-to-the-public show for many years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Kicking off the holiday weekend at Beltzville

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Soaking up the sun at Beltzville State Park near Lehighton is how many people chose to kick off the long holiday weekend. "I'm hanging with a couple friends. We're just enjoying a nice day, a nice friday and Summer just started so we're just trying to start it off right," said Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem.
LEHIGHTON, PA
ShopRite of Greenwich recalls store-made ground meat

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – ShopRite of Greenwich is voluntarily recalling store-made ground meat produced and sold at its store Saturday due to the possibility that the meat may contain small metal fragments. The store located at 1207 Route 22 in Warren County issued a news release Sunday saying the...
GREENWICH, NJ

