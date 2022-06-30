ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Firefighter Injured In Early Morning Fire Thursday

firststateupdate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 1:30, Thursday morning rescue crews responded to the 4300 block of Pyles Ford Road Road in Wilmington for reports of a structure fire. While en route crews learned that a detached garage fire, with...

firststateupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Teams recover body from Schuylkill River

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Crews recovered a person's body from the Schuylkill River Monday. Police and fire officers were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

6-Year-Old, 7-Year-Old Injured In Wilmington Shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that left two young children injured. It happened on the 2300 block of North Pine Street, shortly after midnight Monday. Police say two boys, 6 and 7 years old, were injured. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore at (302) 576-3667.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Boys, Six And 7 Shot In Wilmington Early Monday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 12:19 a.m., in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 6-year-old male gunshot victim and a 7-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Firefighters#Longwood#Accident#Pyles Ford Road Road#Wilmington Hospital#Talleyville Fire Company
firststateupdate.com

Kayakers Find Body Floating In Dover’s Saint Jones River Saturday

Dover Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Saturday, according to Dover Police Public Information Office Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers from the Dover Police Department were called to the area of the Saint Jones River, behind Capitol Green for a report of a body being found in the river.
DOVER, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are trapped in White Marsh. Original story below… ——— JOPPA, MD—Crews are attempting to rescue motorists from floodwaters in Joppa. At just after 9:15 p.m., units responded to the area of Joppa Farm Road at Barksdale Road (21085). At the scene, crews found three vehicles stuck in rising floodwaters with occupants trapped, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer … Continue reading "Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress" The post Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WGAL

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

A man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. The coroner's office said Juan Ahorrio Martinez, 30, of Lancaster, died of multiple traumatic injuries. The crash happened at Pennsy Road and Lancaster Pike in Providence Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on … Continue reading "Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh" The post Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Hay and field fire closes Delaware City roadway

A fire that apparently originated in hay bales has spread to an adjacent field and forced the closure of Route 72 (Wrangle Hill Road) at School House Road due to dense smoke obscuring vision on the roadway. Firefighters from Delaware City were called to the scene just before 10:45 a.m....
DELAWARE CITY, DE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022, in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area...
GREENSBORO, MD
fox29.com

Officials: 3 vehicles, one home intentionally set on fire in Overbrook

OVERBROOK - An investigation is underway after a string of allegedly intentional fires caused extensive damage along a street in Overbrook Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to several fires on Atwood Road around 2 a.m. Officials say three vehicles, including a pickup truck and dump truck, were set on fire...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy