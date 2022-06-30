31 Detroit-area artists named Kresge fellows, Gilda Award winners

More than $500,000 in cash prizes will be divided among 31 metro Detroit artists, announced Thursday morning for Kresge Artist Fellowships and Gilda Emerging Artist Awards.

This year’s Fellowships and Gilda Awards are divided into two categories, “live arts” and “film & music;” the categories alternate each year between those and literary and visual arts. The awards are funded by the Kresge Foundation and administered by the College for Creative Studies.

The program's 14th class of recipients includes 15 Kresge Artist Fellowships in film and music and five in live arts (including a collaborative duo). Seven Gilda Awards went to film and music applicants, with three in live arts. Since 2008, Kresge Arts in Detroit has awarded more than $7.36 million directly to artists in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties through 14 Kresge Eminent Artist Awards ($50,000 each), 258 Kresge Artist Fellowships ($25,000 each) and 42 Gilda Awards ($5,000 each).

“The big reveal of a year’s Kresge Artist Fellows and Gilda Award winners has become something of a metro Detroit rite of summer,” said Kresge president and CEO Rip Rapson. "Many of us find confirmation about artists on our radar screen — and more importantly, we’re introduced to many new artists making their marks on the city’s vibrant arts and cultural scenes.

“These are 31 artists we can look forward to seeing, hearing, and experiencing in the months and years to come thanks to this program that supports and elevates artists individually. But it is of at least of equal importance that these artists remind us of our arts community’s collective contributions to the sense of our cultural roots and our future possibilities.”

The 2022 class includes both celebrated veterans and emerging artists, selected by panels of local and national arts practitioners in their respective disciplines.

One of the Live Arts recipients, dancer Gabrielle “Queen Gabby” McLeod, is an ambassador for the Detroit-born style of dance known as jit. She carries the art form into schools around the metro region.

“I’m from Inkster,” said McLeod, 33. “Where we come from, we don’t know about things like this — that grants for artists exist. I just danced for fun in school. I didn’t know that I could make a professional living out of it. We didn’t have an arts outlet or a program in our school; we didn’t have anything. So I want to be an outlet and a resource to youth coming up.

“I see talented kids all the time. I just want to give them a way to see there’s more that you can do — you can be artists and you can thrive.”

Jazz drummer Ali Allan Colding, a 2022 Film & Music honoree, is planning a major concert with musicians from Chicago and Detroit collaborating on one stage. At age 72, Colding has been playing professionally for over 50 years and has worked with basically every major regional jazz musician in the city over that time.

“It’s a fresh thing,” he said of jazz. “It’s forever changing. The music lives; it’s a living, breathing organism. It changes because it comes from living human beings, and we as human beings continue to grow and change and evolve into different people. So does the music — it evolves with us because it comes from us. I love that.”

Hadassah GreenSky, 27, is among the year’s youngest awardees, but the Live Arts Fellowship recipient makes up for it in volume. A visual artist and multi-instrumental musician, she is the first indigenous Kresge Fellow. She also works as a curator and cultural worker and is co-founder of Vibe with the Tribes, Michigan’s first native music festival; this year’s festival will be held Aug. 28.

“Right now, I’m collecting stories for one of my projects, ‘The Red Ghetto,’” she said. “It’s a story of the Cass Corridor neighborhood from about 1940 to 1970. It used to be a completely native neighborhood, and most native people in and around the city of Detroit, or who spent time in Detroit, all have stories about it. It’s going to be sort of like a documentary — a concept album and music film about living life in the Red Ghetto.”

In addition to a $25,000 no-strings-attached award, Kresge Artist Fellows and Gilda Award recipients receive a tailored professional development experience that provides skill-building, networking, promotion and coaching opportunities.

“Creativity is an essential component in society locally, nationally and globally and our world needs the transformative power of the arts, now more than ever,” said College for Creative Studies president Don Tuski. “Honoring and investing in this cohort of Kresge Artist Fellows and Gilda Award winners ensures these artists' ongoing contributions to our cultural community and beyond, and for that, CCS could not be more proud."

2022 Kresge Live Arts Fellows

Marc Brewer, Dance

Deidre D.S.SENSE Smith, Performance Art

Hadassah GreenSky, Interdisciplinary Work

Queen Gabby, Dance and Choreography

*Thank You So Much For Coming, Interdisciplinary Work

2022 Kresge Film & Music Fellows

Black Milk, Music Composition and Performance

Leith Campbell, Sound Art

Ali Allan Colding, Music Performance

DAAY, Interdisciplinary Work

Demario Dotson, Interdisciplinary Work

Carl George, Film Directing

Akhnek Kenneth Green, Sound Art

Michael Ibrahim, Music Composition and Performance

De’Sean Jones, Music Composition and Performance

KESSWA, Interdisciplinary Work

Tammy Lakkis, Music Composition and Performance

Theo Parrish, Music Composition and Performance

Jaribu Shahid, Music Composition and Performance

*Summer Like The Season, Music Composition and Performance

Kaleigh Wilder, Music Performance

*Summer Like The Season and the collaborative duo Thank You So Much For Coming previously received Gilda Awards in 2020.

“The 2022 Kresge Artist Fellows and Gilda Award recipients demonstrate that Detroit’s reputation as an unmatched creative hub is well deserved,” said Kresge Arts in Detroit director Christina deRoos. “Together, this year’s cohort will receive $550,000 no strings attached. The freedom inherent in these awards ensures that Detroit artists may continue to guide us through grief, bring us together in celebration, and light a path toward a brighter future.”

Gilda Awards are $5,000 prizes for emerging artists, named in honor of late artist and 2009 Kresge Visual Arts Fellow Gilda Snowden’s legacy as a mentor and champion of emerging artists in metro Detroit. Gilda Awards recognize artists who are early in their artistic career, are gaining momentum and who demonstrate exceptional potential through creative risk-taking and pushing the boundaries of their chosen art form.

Gilda Awards in Live Arts

Anetria Cole, Playwriting

Joel Fluent Greene, Performance Art

Trishawna, Dance

Gilda Awards in Film & Music

Natasha Beste, Interdisciplinary Work

Jeremy Brockman, Film Directing

Detroit Bureau of Sound, Music Composition and Performance

Gary Jay, Film Directing

Razi Jafri, Film Directing

Jhayla Mosley, Film Directing

Nova Zaii, Music Composition and Performance

“I was deeply impressed with the dedication of the organization and my fellow panelists during this selection process,” said Film & Music panelist, composer and artist Brian Kirkbride. "The care and attention Kresge Arts in Detroit devotes to equity and diversity, to challenging institutional and personal biases, is huge. As a panel, we were fierce advocates for applicants we believed in, but also had the humility and openness to learn from one another to select the very best cohort of Kresge Artist Fellows we could. I'm grateful to have experienced that.”

