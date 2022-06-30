ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Top 10 Takeover dining series: Tickets for Baobab Fare go on sale Friday

By Lyndsay C. Green, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
The Detroit Free Press Top 10 Takeover dinner series is nearly halfway through. Next up on the agenda: Baobab Fare, this year’s No. 1 restaurant on Freep’s 10 Best New Restaurants list.

The Top 10 Takeover series encourages metro Detroit food enthusiasts to experience the culinary excellence at each establishment named on Freep’s list of 10 Best New Restaurants, Restaurant of the Year Classic and 2022 Restaurant of the Year.

Tickets for the July 19 dinner at Baobab Fare go on sale at noon Thursday, June 30 for Free Press subscribers, with general ticket sales following at noon Friday.

Though the team at Baobab Fare is still finalizing its Top 10 Takeover dinner menu to ensure availability of the freshest seasonal ingredients, guests can expect to enjoy a multi-course menu that embodies the hearty and flavorful dishes that the East African restaurant is best known for.

Meats are slow-cooked for several hours with warm spices to create decadent stews served beside coconut rice or rice pilau. Sweet fried plantains and crisp corn salad pair well with most dishes. At the restaurant, there are fresh seafood and vegetarian options to appeal to all palates and the dinner will take the same approach. When the menu is revealed on July 7, there will be a regular and vegetarian option.

Consistent with all Top 10 Takeover dinners, guests have the chance to hear from me, dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green, along with my fellow Free Press colleagues.

Seatings for the dinner are at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The cost is $78 per person and includes a donation to Forgotten Harvest.

For more information and tickets, visit freep.com/top10. Baobab Fare's Top 10 Takeover dinner menu will be released July 7 at noon.

