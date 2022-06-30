ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER- Chance of A Pop-up Storm- July 4th Weekend 50/50

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

May see a pop-up storm this afternoon through early evening. And while the heat will remain for the next several days, so will the humidity increasing our chances of seeing storms this holiday weekend.

Looking ahead we see a 50% chance of afternoon/evening storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

For any changes to festivals and fireworks bookmark your Close To Home page. You can find it here.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

The post WEATHER- Chance of A Pop-up Storm- July 4th Weekend 50/50 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

How Will Inclement Weather Affect Your Local Fireworks Show?

Fourth of July celebrations are taking place across Middle Tennessee all weekend long, with many ending their events with a spectacular fireworks displays. And while you can always count on amazing fireworks displays, you can’t always count on the weather holding out. With a probable chance of rain on Monday which could change, we reached […] The post How Will Inclement Weather Affect Your Local Fireworks Show? appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER-Getting Warmer

Another relatively decent Summer day. Tomorrow warms up a bit. Weekend forecast is calling for scattered storms. We are watching the extended as we get closer to the holiday weekend. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low […] The post WEATHER-Getting Warmer appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC- I-24 Closed For Fireworks

NASHVILLE – Based on historical experience, officials have determined that it is necessary to divert traffic from the eastern portion of the downtown loop to the western portion to avoid the dangerous and illegal pedestrian usage of the interstate, vehicles stopping and parking on the interstate, and the inevitable slowdown of vehicle traffic during the fireworks display.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cheatham County, TN
Cheatham County Source

Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend

If you are trying to make your plans for Fourth of July weekend, here is a list of events across the area. Grab your family and friends and enjoy an Independence Day celebration, fireworks, a Sounds game or maybe even a Hot Chicken Festival. City of Brentwood Independence Day Celebration photo from City of Brentwood […] The post Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

A. Marshall Hospitality to Bring Franklin-Based Scout’s Pub to Nashville

Modern pub food and craft cocktails are coming to Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood this fall: Scout’s Pub, a Southern gastropub from Franklin-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), announced plans to open a second location at 17th & Broadway. Scout’s Pub was first introduced in 2016 as a family-friendly, community-focused bar and restaurant with a seasonally […] The post A. Marshall Hospitality to Bring Franklin-Based Scout’s Pub to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville

Dunkin’® Savors the Start of Summer with Limited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville  As summer heats up, Dunkin’ is keeping America cool with a full lineup of refreshing and delicious iced beverages and a new partnership to fuel Dunkin’ fans on the go – wherever summer takes them. Customers can now access Dunkin’s full summer menu with the introduction of the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew, the return of Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis and exclusive […] The post Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Live Local
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 26, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 26 to July 1. Cheatham County Source New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022   The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 26, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Four Seasons Nashville is Now Taking Reservations

The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, anticipated to open this September, is now accepting reservations. Ideally situated just one block from the entertainment hub of Broadway in Nashville’s celebrated SoBro district, Four Seasons will enter a city that is enjoying exponential growth and has broadened its appeal on the international stage. “With […] The post New Four Seasons Nashville is Now Taking Reservations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

‘Hamilton’ Returns to TPAC in Late July, Kicking Off Unforgettable 2022-23 Broadway Season

Single tickets now on sale at TPAC.org HAMILTON makes its return to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall July 26 – Aug. 7, kicking off the organization’s 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season. Single tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 […] The post ‘Hamilton’ Returns to TPAC in Late July, Kicking Off Unforgettable 2022-23 Broadway Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Sample Wine While Strolling Through Nashville Zoo’s Exotic Habitats at Red White & Zoo

Make plans to attend Red, White & Zoo on Friday, July 29th from 7:30 – 10:30 pm at Nashville Zoo at Grassmere (3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211). Enjoy unlimited samples of wines from around the world as you stroll through the Zoo’s exotic habitats. Plus, live music, animal encounters, local food trucks, and a […] The post Sample Wine While Strolling Through Nashville Zoo’s Exotic Habitats at Red White & Zoo appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cheatham County Source

Managing Lymphedema to Maximize Your Summer Fun

The sun and warm weather feels amazing, but for those with lymphedema, there’s an increased possibility for swelling and risk of infection. You can still enjoy some of your favorite summertime activities, but you just have to take a few extra precautions to stay healthy and comfortable! Let’s take a look at a few of […] The post Managing Lymphedema to Maximize Your Summer Fun appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport

The Southern Steak & Oyster will open a second location, reports Nashville Business Journal.  Owned by Tom Morales, the new full-service restaurant will feature 126 seats located in the South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. “We represent what Nashville really is … We are truly Nashvillians born and raised and so our culture in […] The post The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones praised the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) reliability as a major heat wave continues to engulf the area. “You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service,” […] The post While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Chicken Pot Pie for an Easy Family Dinner

By Papa C Pies Summer – time to relax, unwind, and forget the highly-scheduled days of winter. The truth is, for many of us, summer is busier than ever, with vacation plans, camp for the kiddos, and just trying to squeeze in as much fun as possible while the weather is great and there’s no […] The post Chicken Pot Pie for an Easy Family Dinner appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 23 – 29, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

IN CUSTODY: Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown

UPDATE: BJ Brown, the subject of the Blue Alert in Erin, has been taken into custody. A statewide #TNBLUEAlert has been issued for 32 y/o BJ Brown. Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Dept and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer. He should be considered armed and dangerous. BJ […] The post IN CUSTODY: Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ERIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Vanderbilt Professor Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia

Marpat Aviation held its seventh annual Huey Reunion in Logan, West Virginia last week. Attendees were given free rides on a vintage UH 1B helicopter used during the Vietnam War-era. The helicopter crashed on Wednesday, June 22 claiming the lives of six victims. One was Kevin Warren of Franklin, Tennessee, reports WVMetronews.com. Warren was a […] The post Vanderbilt Professor Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LOGAN, WV
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Thomas Blansett Jr.

James “Jimmy” Thomas Blansett, Jr., age 57, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at The Waters of Cheatham in Ashland City, Tennessee. Jimmy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 23, 1965, to the late James Thomas Blansett, Sr., and Sandra Hackney (Rhea) Blansett. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents. He is […] The post OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Thomas Blansett Jr. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
677
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy