ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Shooter in suspected road-rage killing in Pa. still at large

By Sean Adams
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A driver was left dead after an apparent road-rage shooting outside of Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to police. NBC News reported that King Hua, 54,...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 5

Being Honest
4d ago

😞🕯🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽May He Rest In Peace Lord Comfort His Wife. May All Help in The Hunt for the killer to get that person off the streets quickly.

Reply
3
From Probation 2 WHISKEY
4d ago

This tragic situation is proof that we have to be mindful and particularly careful while we are driving, parking, and out in public going to work or the supermarket. Not to mention going to church. Prayers for the deceased man and his families, friends, and those who are impacted by this man’s death.

Reply
2
Tom Garbo
4d ago

Another sad senseless murder. Hope the hard working police find the guy so victims wife might have some closure.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Woman shot, killed overnight in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Kensington. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 600 block of E Indiana Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old woman was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Botched Robbery Attempt Over Cell Phone On Chestnut Street Bridge At Penn’s Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on the Chestnut Street Bridge at Penn’s Landing. They say a man was shot in a botched robbery attempt and the victim’s infant child was just a few feet away. The shooting was reported at the bridge, near Front and Chestnut Streets, just after midnight Monday. Police say witnesses tell them a couple in a tan car pulled over on the bridge to look for a cell phone that belonged to the woman. Police say soon after, the two were approached by a group of teens and one of the teens tried to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nbc News#King Hua
phl17.com

Missing East Germantown girl: Liliana Khinchegashvili

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 1, 2022. Police say Liliana Khinchegashvili was last seen at her home on the 5600 block of Sprague Street around 3:30 pm. Police did not confirm her age. She was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Seek to Identify Burglary Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released still photo and video clip. Authorities state that on June 30, 2022, at 3:10 am, an unknown black male entered Riverwards Produce located at 146...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man In Extremely Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on Saturday night in West Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on Unit Block North 62nd Street around 6 p.m. The man was placed in extremely critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital, according to police. No weapons were recovered, and no arrest was made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing Mother, 6-Year-Old Daughter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Police say 35-year-old Tiffany Ware and 6-year-old Kiara Vargas were last seen on June 26 leaving their residence on the 1900 block of Auth Street at 8 p.m. Tiffany Ware is about 135 pounds, medium build, with blonde, wavy hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green Phillies T-shirt and black leggings. Kiara is approximately 3’8″ inches tall, 40 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
166K+
Followers
69K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy