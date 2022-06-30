Shooter in suspected road-rage killing in Pa. still at large
A driver was left dead after an apparent road-rage shooting outside of Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to police. NBC News reported that King Hua, 54,...www.pennlive.com
😞🕯🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽May He Rest In Peace Lord Comfort His Wife. May All Help in The Hunt for the killer to get that person off the streets quickly.
This tragic situation is proof that we have to be mindful and particularly careful while we are driving, parking, and out in public going to work or the supermarket. Not to mention going to church. Prayers for the deceased man and his families, friends, and those who are impacted by this man’s death.
Another sad senseless murder. Hope the hard working police find the guy so victims wife might have some closure.
