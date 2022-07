SHORELINE, Wash. - Two men were killed and officials are working to recover their bodies after the ground collapsed at a Shoreline construction site. According to officials, two men became trapped when a trench collapsed in the 650 block of NW 163rd Street, just after 2 p.m. on Monday. Fire crews said the hole that they fell into was about 20 feet long and 15 feet deep.

