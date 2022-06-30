Manchester United To Welcome Back 15 Players Next Week, Including Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire

Manchester United are to welcome back a total of 15 players next week, including stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

United will begin their pre season tour fixtures on July 12th this summer as they travel to a host of countries including Thailand, Australia and Norway. New boss Erik Ten Hag will face somewhat of a baptism of fire in his first match, as he will lead the team out to face Liverpool in just under two weeks time.

Much of the squad have already returned to training, but those who were involved in international fixtures earlier in the month were given a longer break.

The players that will return include: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Fred, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga. This is according to the Manchester Evening News , via UtdPlug on Twitter.

There is also a chance we could see new signings introduced to training along with the players already mentioned, with the transfers for Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie De Jong close to completion according to many reports.

The first time in some years United will get an uninterrupted pre season, it will be good to see the Dutch boss get to instil his style in training and the upcoming practice matches

