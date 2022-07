PHOENIX -- On Sunday night, David Villar got the news he's been waiting his whole life for. And then the adventure started. Villar's initial flight to Phoenix was canceled because of a mechanical issue as the plane sat on the tarmac. His next flight left so early that he only got two hours of sleep. As he talked to reporters once he finally arrived, Villar smiled and said his two main focuses at that moment were getting something to eat and taking a shower to freshen up. He could take joy in the fact that both would finally take place in a big league clubhouse.

