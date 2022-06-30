ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Open house enrollment event slated at OSU Marion

'Buckeyes Get Stuff Done Day' set for July 11

The Ohio State University at Marion will hold a special enrollment event for the fall semester entitled Buckeyes Get Stuff Done Day from 1 to 7 p.m. July 11 in the Alber Student Center lobby on the Marion campus.

The goal is to provide on-campus assistance to walk you through the entire enrollment process. This event should be of particular interest to prospective students, both new freshmen and transfer students, their parents/guests who have considered attending Ohio State Marion but have yet complete the application, pay the acceptance fee, or schedule classes for autumn semester. This event is not for any incoming freshman or transfer student who has already completed the application process and is working on the four steps of orientation.

Registration is not required. If you have questions, contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 740-725-6242 or email askmarion@osu.edu.

Marion church to hold monthly breakfast

Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 4535 Smeltzer Road, will host its monthly community breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Educational Building to the rear of the church. The menu will consist of sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, milk, juice and coffee

The cost is a suggested donation of $7.

Marion Concert Band to perform at Kingston

The Marion Concert Band will perform at Kingston Residence of Marion at 6:30 p.m. on July 18. The theme of the concert is “The Red, White & Blue." Admission is free and the concert is open to the public. Along with the concert, there will be an ice cream social featuring Riverside Ice Cream and a door prize will be awarded. Kingston Residence is located at 464 James Way, Marion.

Gov. DeWine announces $1.3 million for first responder wellness programs

COLUMBUS — As part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program, Gov. Mike DeWine is awarding approximately $1.3 million to three statewide programs that focus specifically on the unique wellness concerns of law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers, and others who routinely respond to traumatic incidents.

Entities receiving grants in the first round include: Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation for suicide prevention training; First Responders' Bridge for free, confidential retreats for Ohio first responders and their significant others who are experiencing depression, anxiety, and/or post-traumatic stress from tragedies and other stressors experienced on the job; and Ohio ASSIST to conduct post-critical-incident seminars that address the mental wellness of Ohio's first responder community.

