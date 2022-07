The Wyoming State Quilt Guild is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Annual WSQG Convention at Sheridan College July 13 – 17. The extensive Quilt Show and Vendor Mall are open to the public and free of charge Thursday the 14th, Friday the 15th, and Saturday the 16th, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO