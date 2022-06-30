ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures are going up through the end of the weekend, and eventually the humidity does too. Rain chances remain low though through Friday.

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – High pressure slowly slides east of us during the day Thursday. This starts to open the door for more heat and humidity to begin to work in during the afternoon. Highs should rise into the low to mid-80s under a good deal of sunshine.  That sun may be filtered at times by high clouds.

So, if you have beach or pool plans, you are in luck! Enjoy!

A southwesterly flow on Friday pushes more heat and humidity into the Southern Tier with some sun and highs warming to, or just above 90 once again.

Come Friday evening, a shower/storm or two may pop up ahead of an approaching cold front, but for the most part Friday looks to be dry.

Showers linger for the first half of the day Saturday. But things should dry out very quickly so we can have a sunny and dry afternoon. The nice weather will stick around through the long holiday weekend.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.Wind: WNW 4-8 mph.

Thursday Night: Some clouds. Mild and a touch humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: Light south.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Few pop up showers and storms are possible. Highs near 90.

Saturday: Scattered showers mainly in the first half of the day. Turning drier and sunny. High around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Monday (Independence Day): Sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

