KRQE Newsfeed: Abortion clinic moving to NM, Speed camera stolen, Weekend rain, PNM cuts rates, Plastic-free challenge

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Mississippi abortion clinic moving to New Mexico – By the end of July, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court’s decision will be moving to New Mexico. Shannon Brewer is the executive director of Jackson Women’s Health, also known as the “Pink House.” It’s Mississippi’s last clinic that performs abortions. She decided on New Mexico, where there are no restrictions on abortion and secured a facility in Las Cruces, now known as “Pink House West.” She says she hopes the proximity to the El Paso airport will allow easy access for patients and doctors coming from out of state. Jackson Women’s health is slated to close in Mississippi on July 6.

[2] City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for the person who stole one of their new speed cameras, just two weeks after it was put in place. The city unveiled its second wave of speed cameras earlier this month, which included cameras on Lead and Coal near the University of New Mexico. Monday morning, someone ripped the camera on Lead right off its base. APD has also removed the camera on Coal for now, while they determine how to better protect the cameras from vandalism.

[3] New Mexico sees one more dry day, more storms through weekend – Thursday morning is dry and sunny, aside from some spotty showers in southwest Colorado near Cortez and Durango. Temperatures are mild in the morning and hot in the afternoon, with temperatures warming up a few degrees from Wednesday’s highs. Western New Mexico will see more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. These will move north/northeast, bringing a chance for rain to the Four Corners. The northern mountains will see more isolated storms than Wednesday, the south central mountains and lower Rio Grande Valley can expect some isolated storms. The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley, along with all of the eastern plains will stay dry.

[4] PNM ordered to reduce customer rates by 10% – By the end of the summer, PNM customers can expect a drop in their electric bills. New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission ordered the utility to cut rates by 10% when the San Juan Generating Station goes offline at the end of September. At that point, PNM will no longer be paying to operate the plant. The state also says PNM is authorized to issue bonds to make up for the lost revenue from the plant’s closure. The state is ordering PNM to issue those bonds and pass the savings on to customers.

[5] BioPark invites community to participate in plastic-free July – The Albuquerque BioPark wants to help visitors go plastic-free. The plastic-free eco challenge encourages participants to cut plastic use during the month of July by stopping use of plastic bags, using reusable utensils and more. Team members can enter their daily action on the challenge website and earn points.

