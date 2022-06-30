ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For June 30th, 2022

By The Russ Parr Show
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQ23M_0gQkhILu00

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10 AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “ Daily Horrorscope ,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of June 30th, 2022.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Listen Below

Read Your Horrorscope Below!

Aries: You might not be at the top-of-the-line strip club. If the hottest stripper in the club is the choir director of your church.

Leo: Your kids are mad at you. Because you always make them wear their clothes. The ones that grandma made for them. Whenever you know that Grandma’s gonna be where they are. Right?

Virgo: It just doesn’t make sense. If you weren’t 30 million, and all your teeth are yellowish-brown.

Libra: Why is it you think your job is always shorted you on your check?

Scorpio: Why are you getting butt implants? You’re 64

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Sagittarius: Why are you always hungry after you hear a Jill Scott song?

Capricorn. You just had a really nasty argument with your man. But he got to you. He got you to forget about everything after he told you that you’re still in his starting five.

Aquarius: Okay. The new man’s arched eyebrows bother you just stop being jealous.

Pisces: If you know that your fiance has slept with three of your four bridesmaids and you get married anyway. That’s on you.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 6/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You swore you'd never bail someone out again, but what can you say? It comes with the boots and the cape. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You worry about pushing a limit too far, but go ahead and push. A slap on the wrist is the only thing at risk and you can certainly live with that.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: July 3rd to July 9th, 2022

July’s cosmic weather begins gently, even if some of us have discovered that the world we live in is anything but. These realizations — about justice and the lack of it, about bodily autonomy and how fragile it is — are uncomfortable for those who are new to them. And they are grave reminders for the ones who have always lived on the edge of acceptability — or dangerously far beyond that edge. This tension between knowing and the cost of that knowing is mirrored in the sky on July 3rd when Mercury in Gemini makes a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
Hypebae

July 2022 Monthly Horoscope: Get Ready for a Comet and Retrograde

Halfway through the year already, July kicks off mid-summer with an emotional and intuitive start as Mercury enters Cancer on July 5. Fiery Mars pairs up with steadfast Taurus on the same day, so you’ll have more pep in your step while approaching your goals as the action-oriented planet influences the pragmatic bull.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Linda Evangelista Goes Makeup-Free While Out In Rare Photos After Botched Surgery

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista made a rare public appearance on Wednesday (June 29). In photos you can see here, Linda, 57, went makeup-free while running errands in New York City. For the summer day, Linda had her hair pulled back in a bun and wore a pair of transparent, wide-rimmed glasses. The fashion icon opted for an oversized denim jacket, a pair of black sweatpants, and some chic Birkenstock sandals. She looked deep in thought while waiting for her Uber. Later in the day, she switched into a long, flowing dress while holding a bouquet of flowers while making her way into a building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show#The Daily Horrorscope#Virgo
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the Comfy Pool Slides for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the early Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
SHOPPING
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of July 2, 2022. Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard believes there’s only one way to find a sense of meaning, and that is to fill your life to the bursting point; to be in love with your experience; to celebrate the flow of events wherever it takes you. When you do that, Godard says, you have no need or urge to ask questions like “Why am I here?” or “What is my purpose?” The richness of your story is the ultimate response to every enigma. As I contemplate these ideas, I say: wow! That’s an intensely vibrant way to live. Personally, I’m not able to sustain it all the time. But I think most of us would benefit from such an approach for brief periods now and then. And I believe you have just entered one of those phases.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Talking to a Schizoid Personality

A disturbing feeling of a hollow or empty self usually has a distinctive connotation of the uncanny and estrange, resembling depersonalization. Dereism is the separation of associations from experience. The development of therapeutic relationships is built on the characterological constitution of schizoid personality. Schizoid is a paradox: a mixture of...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

TikTok's Childhood Trauma Test Has Become a Reality Check For Creators

The days of BuzzFeed quizzes reigning supreme are coming to an end: It turns out that creators are now looking to TikTok to satisfy their quiz fixes. At one time, the Human Emotion Quiz and the Personality Quiz were all creators could talk about. After all, it’s always fun to learn more about yourself while learning about the latest trends on the app. And now, the Childhood Trauma Test is making its rounds on the platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

The Infinite Sorrows of Grieving a Spouse

It's often the small things that drive home the big loss. We find substitutes to fill the holes as best we can. We adapt, but will feel the loss forever. Today’s post is for those of us who have lost a spouse or partner. Of all the losses I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elle

Becca's Legendary Under-Eye Corrector Has Returned

When the news broke last year that beloved beauty brand Becca was to close, a stockpiling frenzy ensued. The Australian make-up line – which was scooped up by Estée Lauder in 2016 and shuttered five years later – had cemented itself as the go-to for glowy skin-enhancing formulas: the kind that give you the angelic sheen of someone that hasn’t spent the past 18 months with a quarantini in one hand and the TV remote in the other.
MAKEUP
ComicBook

Instagram Adds Long-Awaited Feature for iPhone Users

Instagram has added a long-awaited feature specifically for iOS/iPhone users. Despite being one of the most popular apps in the world, Facebook is actually pretty slow to update Instagram. It often takes months, sometimes years, for basic and in-demand features to be added. And to be fair to Instagram, this is how most social media apps work (just ask every Twitter user about the edit button). That said, today the long wait for one Instagram feature is finally over.
VIDEO GAMES
Refinery29

The Modern Tarot Deck With 13,000 Amazon Reviews & A Near-Perfect Rating

A modern tarot deck may strike you as an oxymoron; according to Robert Place in The Tarot: History, Symbolism, and Divination, the cards developed in northern Italy in the early fifteenth century. But, in 2021, this Late Middle Age practice has become as commonplace as waking up and checking your Co-Star horoscope app. Many use tarot cards as a sort of pocket-sized spiritual therapist — or, as R29 writer Elizabeth Gulino describes it, "The cards are less about predicting the future than about providing guidance around how to best cope with things that crop up day to day." This brings us to The Modern Witch Tarot Deck: a diverse and contemporary take on the old-school Rider-Waite-Smith version that boasts a rare 4.9-out-of-5-star rating and over 13,000 reviews on Amazon. Illustrated by comic-book artist Lisa Sterle, the cards are brimming with everything from iPhones to LGBT+ themes and POC representation that its impassioned internet following calls beautiful and validating. After purchasing The Modern Witch from ESP, a spiritual store in Williamsburg, NY, I quickly became a dedicated member of its stan club and decided to investigate its viral online success even further.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

American Solar Return

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The treasure hunt is on. You have the most clues, but you still need more resources to take you to the "X" that marks the spot — perhaps plane tickets? Team with Sagittarius and Gemini for luck. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The featured endeavor is...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez's Running Sneakers Are Nearly 50% Off: Shop the Early Amazon Prime Day Deal

Jennifer Lopez's workout shoes are on sale at Amazon just in time for the summer. Currently, you can save more than $40 on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 running shoe with a comfortable and supportive feel. J.Lo has been seen rocking the three-stripe athletic sneakers with her workout leggings and now they are majorly marked down as an early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal.
SHOPPING
creators.com

Grounded Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One person's cacophony is another person's jazz. You will make sense of the eclectic and find what's actionable in the poetic. And most importantly, you will help people feel seen as you endeavor to understand them. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An opportunity is forming around you....
ASTRONOMY
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy