Security concerns grow over Chinese project near U.S. Air Force base

By Eamon Javers
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are growing concerns in America's heartland over...

Keith Kirkland
4d ago

Ever wonder why our lawmakers allow the Chinese or any other foreigner for that matter to buy land in America. Just take a look at the bank accounts of those lawmakers. Of course the crooks hide it in off shore accounts but this is one of the bad things we get with no term limits.

Reply(6)
135
dont-worry-be-happy
4d ago

China should not be allowed to build anything on US soil neither should any other country ...let me guess Biden opened them with open arms due to hunter Biden and his laptop...

Reply(18)
162
Glen Boenig
4d ago

I don’t know all the details and I may be wrong but there are already Chinese owned wind farms outside of Air Force Base. What better way to spy on an Air Force Base then from the top of a wind tower

Reply(1)
69
