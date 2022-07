DENVER, N.C. — Four people are wanted for stealing more than $7,000 worth of copper wire from a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Lincoln County last month, police said. Lincoln County deputies were called to the Lowe's store on Highway 73 in Denver, North Carolina, on June 28 after four people walked into the store, split into groups and loaded the wire into shopping carts before walking out of the store. The suspects were only in the store for about five minutes, deputies said.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO