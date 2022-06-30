ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Mothers upset over sentencing of Waupaca County woman for drug deaths

By Joshua Peguero
WSAW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two mothers are upset with the sentencing of a woman convicted of killing their children in a drug overdose. The two died from drugs laced with fentanyl. Waupaca County Circuit Judge Raymond Huber sentenced April Hardegen to six years in prison for two reckless...

www.wsaw.com

cwbradio.com

Names of Individuals Involved in Wood County Accident Released

The names of the individuals involved in a two vehicle accident in Wood County earlier this week have been released. The accident occured in Wood County at the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy GG Wednesday just after 8pm. The initial investigation indicates a Sport Utility vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Nicole Francis of Marshfield, failed to yield the right away from Hwy GG while crossing Hwy 173.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac officer injured while arresting convicted felon

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac officer was injured while trying to take a convicted felon into custody on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue to arrest a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man who had a felony warrant.
FOND DU LAC, WI
waupacanow.com

Woman sentenced to six years in prison

Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber sentenced April Hardegen, 31, to six years in state prison and four years of extended supervision. Hardegen appeared in court for sentencing Wednesday, June 29. On Feb. 24, she entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2021 heroin-overdose deaths of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Waupaca County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Waupaca County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 2, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 2, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Arrest warrant issued for Wausau-area man in child assault case

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of repeatedly assaulting a child over a period of years, beginning when the girl was just four years old. Charges of repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material were filed June 20 against Julio Lopez, 29, of Hatley. Police say Hatley repeatedly showed the girl explicit photos, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill a family member if she disclosed the abuse.
HATLEY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Village of Fremont

VILLAGE OF FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca County Sheriff’s and Fremont Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that happened Saturday in the Village of Fremont. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call on Saturday, July 2 around 11:32 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Tustin Road.
FREMONT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Reported Oconto Falls drowning ends up being false alarm

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A reported drowning in Oconto Falls turned out to be a false alarm. Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen said everyone on the beach is accounted for. Olsen told Action 2 News a dive team, drones and sonar were used until they were certain everyone...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
WSAW

WSAW anchor charged with OWI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning anchor Holly Chilsen was charged with OWI for an incident on June 12. Chilsen has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She’ll return to court on Aug. 4. She is free on a $500 signature bond.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

GB Police: Uptick in gel guns being used to target unsuspecting people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police say it’s seen an uptick in people shooting at others using gel guns. The most recent incident happened June 29 on City Deck in downtown Green Bay. Captain Clint Beguhn said he believes it started as a TikTok trend. “We...
wrcitytimes.com

Two involved in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY – A Marshfield woman was injured when she failed to yield for an oncoming truck. The crash occurred on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 173 and GG in the township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Look-alike splatter gun used in Bay Beach robbery

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Police Department says they have responded to an increase in calls involving gel or splatter guns that look like real weapons. Since June 5, Green Bay Police have investigated 18 incidents involving air guns that fire small gel balls, including a robbery Wednesday at Bay Beach Amusement Park.
WBAY Green Bay

Hit-and-run crash kills moped operator in Langlade County

EVERGREEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 34-year-old White Lake man was killed when his moped collided with an oncoming vehicle Wednesday. The vehicle that hit the moped left the scene in the Langlade County town of Evergreen, but the sheriff’s office says deputies found the suspected driver at a home nearby. The sheriff’s office has a 30-year-old White Lake man in custody on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Four arrested in check cashing scheme

Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officials report a 22-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash Friday after 10:30 pm. on campus. The man was a Green Bay resident, but was not a student. Campus police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Dr. and...
GREEN BAY, WI

