ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson backs UK defence spending rise amid splits with cabinet

By Jessica Elgot and Aubrey Allegretti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLGsr_0gQkh1Qo00
Boris Johnson was speaking at the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Boris Johnson has said the UK will spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by the end of this decade, amid splits in his cabinet over defence spending.

Speaking from the Nato conference in Madrid, the prime minister said: “We need to invest for the long term in vital capabilities like future combat air, while simultaneously adapting to a more dangerous and more competitive world.

“The logical conclusion of the investments on which we propose to embark, these decisions, is that we’ll reach 2.5% of GDP on defence by the end of the decade.”

Johnson said Putin had succeeded in uniting the west against Russia, although he was dismissive of Ukraine’s prospects of joining Nato. “His invasion has actually brought the west together … It was never remotely likely that Ukraine was going to join Nato anytime in the foreseeable future, everybody knew that. It was completely mythical.

“But instead what he has got is Sweden and Finland breaking their historic vows of neutrality because they are so appalled and repelled by his violence and his aggression. And I think that is an absolutely devastating comment on what he has done and his behaviour.”

Related: Liz Truss defends plans to cut British army by nearly 10,000 troops

Those comments drew some veiled criticism from a Ukrainian journalist at the press conference who said it was “sad to hear” no one expected Ukraine to join Nato.

Johnson said the first step was a security guarantee for Ukraine by western powers. “All of Nato, or just some Nato countries, should be offering deterrence by denial, so that we fortify Ukraine with Nato-grade weaponry, plus intelligence, plus training, so that no future attack is conceivable.

“That’s stage one, and that’s the position we want to get to. And I think that will prove to be a very effective solution. There can then be a further argument down the track about Nato, but that would be my interim solution.”

The prime minister said there had been “strong unanimity” at Nato and the G7 but the argument on supporting Ukraine had to be made across the international community. He said he had been listening to “other voices, some of whom I think are under a misapprehension about what is really going on, and who is really to blame, and the spikes in fuel prices, under a misapprehension about what Nato really is.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

“I think we have to recognise that we have to do more as an alliance to counteract some of the propaganda coming out from the other side. I think we have to be humble about that and understand that not everyone is going to see it our way first time.”

Downing Street has said it is almost doubling the UK commitment to military support for Ukraine with an additional £1bn.

Johnson’s press conference came after splits within cabinet over the government’s response to the Ukraine invasion, with the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, pushing for the department to get a significant funding increase , and the head of the British army calling a plan to reduce the army from 82,000 to 72,500 perverse.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin Struggles To Stand In New Video, Sparks Illness Speculations Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has come into question again after he appeared to be shaking and struggling to stand in a recent event at the Kremlin. Video footage captured at an awards ceremony on Sunday showed Putin, 69, swaying back and forth after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Putin’s leg was also seen constantly shaking while he was standing near the podium.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Entertainment Times

Vladimir Putin Threatens to Deploy Satan II Nuclear Missile, Which Can Reach UK in Just 3 Minutes

The Russian strongman said that the 14-story-tall intercontinental ballistic missiles have no competition in the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened this week that Russia could deploy its newest nuclear missile, dubbed Satan II by NATO, that could reach the UK in just three minutes. Putin issued the threat while addressing graduates from Russia's military academies on Wednesday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato Summit#Russia#British#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
Place
Madrid, Spain
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

341K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy