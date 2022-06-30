ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Dolphins named to NFL '40 under 40' list for 2022

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins organization has been filled with young talent in recent years that seems to have given them one of the brightest futures of any NFL team. With 39-year-old Mike McDaniel at the head of the ship, there’s hope for a fanbase that hasn’t seen a playoff victory in over 20 years.

However, McDaniel isn’t the only young mind in the coaching staff or front office that deserves hype. The Athletic recently compiled a list of the the 40 best coaches, executives, agents and “other rising stars” that are under the age of 40. McDaniel being on that list is no surprise, considering he’s the newest coach to receive the “boy genius” moniker. Miami’s other representative on the list, Brandon Shore, is a bit of a shock.

Shore, 36, is entering his 12th season with the Dolphins and is currently serving as the team’s senior vice president of football and business administration. With all of the deals that Miami got done this offseason, his appearance on the list makes a bit more sense.

Here’s what The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones said about Shore:

“Shore began his career with the Dolphins as a football administration assistant and has quietly risen through the human resources and personnel departments in the 12 years since. He was promoted to his current role in 2019 and serves as the team’s lead contract negotiator.

Shore received nominations for this list from agents and his peers on other teams for his professionalism in negotiations and savvy in managing the Dolphins’ salary cap. He played a lead role in the Dolphins’ massive trade and subsequent contract extension for receiver Tyreek Hill earlier this year, while also doing major deals to sign free-agent left tackle Terron Armstead and extend star cornerback Xavien Howard.”

Miami has a lot of things going for them this year, and a lot of it has been the work of McDaniel and Shore, with the obvious help of general manager Chris Grier. If the Dolphins want to reach their potential, these three will have to continue their great work.

