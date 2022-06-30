ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Colony House open on July 4, will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence and other events

By Ryan Belmore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newport Historical Society this week announced that on Monday, July 4th the Colony House will once again be open to the public, continuing a years-long tradition. The Colony House will be open from 9 am to 11 am to explore the first floor. There is no charge for...

What’s Up Today: July 4, 2022

🌊 Happy Independence Day! In Newport, there is a slate of free events planned in by the Newport Historical Society and Rhode Island Society Sons of The Revolution today, here’s the lineup;. 9:00 am: Daughters of the American Revolution hosting wreath-laying at the grave of William Ellery, signer...
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

July 4th festivities, legends of music tribute concert, celebration of Joe Raposo among events coming to Fall River’s Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Thousands descend on India Point Park for return of fireworks display

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people filled India Point Park in Providence for Sunday night’s fireworks display. It was the first time that the Independence Day Celebration was held since 2019. “Especially after COVID goes on your looking for opportunities to go out and meet people and all of that,” Reetam Ganguli said. Reetam […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warwick (RI)

Warwick, Rhode Island, famously known as the “City by the Bay,” offers all-year fun for the neighborhood and tourists. From recreational areas and oceanfront, golf clubs and beacons, innumerable stores, and feasting choices, Warwick has got something for everyone no matter the preference. The city is entertaining, and...
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Thousands expected to attend annual Bristol 4th of July Parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — For over two centuries Rhode Islanders have gathered for the longest running Independence Day celebration in the nation. On Monday, thousands of people are expected to attend the 237th annual Bristol Fourth of July Parade. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and steps off at...
BRISTOL, RI
Paul Revere
ricentral.com

Outdoor summer concerts return to West Warwick, Coventry this week

Summertime is upon us, and with it come all the best warm-weather traditions: backyard cookouts with family, lazy days at the beach, and outdoor concerts among friends and neighbors. West Warwick's Summer Concert Series returns this week to the Majestic Gazebo, featuring free concerts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday from...
WEST WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Brown University Is Gobbling Up Providence

Rhode Island taxpayers are paying to subsidize housing projects then bought by Brown University. Many in Rhode Island believe that the number one challenge facing the state is the unaffordability of housing. The median price of a single-family home is now $420,000, far outside the reach of most Rhode Islanders.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

July 4th in the Ocean State – Fireworks, music, more

(developing, will be updated – send us events we should tell people about. New/changes are in RED) NOTE: There are MANY private events – restaurants and clubs hosting their own events – let your fingers do the googling or facebooking to find some near you. RIPTA will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
tripsavvy.com

LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music

The Newport Jazz Festival experimented with rock music for the first time on July 3, 1969. The festival’s 1969 program was an experiment in fusing jazz, soul and rock music and audiences. Its lineup included, besides jazz, Friday evening appearances by rock groups Jeff Beck, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Ten Years After and Jethro Tull. Saturday’s schedule mixed jazz acts such as Miles Davis and Dave Brubeck with others including John Mayall and Sly & the Family Stone.
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Boys & Girls Clubs Honors a Champion

An unexpected rain shower failed to dampen the excitement at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s signature fundraiser, the ninth annual Newport Yacht Rendezvous, held June 24 at the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. More than 400 guests enjoyed yacht-hopping, dinner, dancing, and the club’s infamous “Raise the...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Developer to announce groundbreaking for Cranston Topgolf in July

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — More than three years after the Cranston City Council approved Topgolf to come to the city, developers will officially break ground in July. A spokesman for the mayor’s office said Carpionato Group, who is the developer, will host a groundbreaking July 13. Mayor Hopkins,...
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Stone and Hunt seize opportunity and win Bermuda Short-Handed Return

Newport, R.I. — Indiana Jones once said, “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage.” While the context is completely different, Sara Stone would agree. As an aspiring around-the-world sailor, Stone knows offshore mileage is the most important number on her resume. So, when she was offered the opportunity to take the hard road back from Bermuda, doublehanded on a 33-foot Sunfast 3300, rather than sitting in coach at 40,000 feet, Stone didn’t hesitate.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

South Kingstown police department welcomes new chief

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Moments after taking the oath of office Monday, Matthew C. Moynihan said it was an honor to be named South Kingstown’s new chief of police. “Not only because it’s a great department, but very simply this is home,” Moynihan said. “My wife and I raised our family here, and built our first house just a short distance from the police station.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

