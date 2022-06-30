ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Sunrise Spotlight – Thunderfest

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American...

Thousands attend 2022 BG Thunderfest at National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands attended Bowling Green’s annual Thunderfest at the National Corvette Museum to celebrate Independence Day. While many came for the fireworks, there were plenty of food, games, and bounce houses, perfect for plenty of families. Several festival attendees told us why this event and...
Kentucky's Famous Eight Pound Pizza: Stellian's of Central City

While I love a deep dish pizza from Chicago, there’s no need to travel to the Windy City for some serious ‘za. You can get it right here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky! I am tickled pink to introduce you to Stellian’s of Central City, KY. Since I first tried their pizza, I can only think about my return to enjoy a slice or two.
Neighborhood turns out in celebration, memory of Judy Sowell

The community around Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville celebrated and honored the memory of Judy Sowell with a proclamation and block party Saturday afternoon. Sowell—also known as “the Bread Lady”–was an active member in the community, serving on many boards, volunteering with multiple agencies and retiring from BB&T Bank after 36 years of employment. Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble read the proclamation, detailing Sowell’s years of volunteerism and her impacts on the community as a whole.
Former WSM-TV weatherman and chalk tosser dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSM-TV weatherman George Goldtrap passed away at age 85 on Thursday. Goldtrap was born in North Nashville in 1937. He attended David Lipscomb College, where he met Peggy Garrett, to who he was then married for 64 years, according to his son Jason Goldtrap on Facebook.
Max’s Hope receives big fund boost from young benefactor

A 7-year-old Hopkinsville boy helped Max’s Hope Pet Rescue raise more than $22,000 after he and his grandmother organized a yard sale to benefit the nonprofit organization. Clayton Thieke and his grandmother, Suzzie Thieke, went to the Hopkinsville rescue shelter on Tuesday to make their donation of $11,113.63. Their contribution was then matched by Hopkinsville veterinarian Dr. Michael Johnson, pushing the total to $22,227.26.
A Home for Judy

In the middle of a cold Kentucky winter while most were trying to stay warm, Judy Cardwell stole a bag of ice from a Kroger in Bowling Green. Police officers apprehended Judy and charged her with petty theft, but she never served any time. Judy, 55, was diagnosed with diabetes...
Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Has the burn ban in Warren County affected firework stands?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Currently in Warren County, there is an open burning ban, the no outside burn order includes lighting fireworks and burning any materials outdoors. “Our initial reaction, of course, it’s not good, can’t shoot off fireworks, but we still have plenty of time for rain,” says Ashley Thornton, manager at Capital Fireworks.
Western Kentucky under heat advisory through Thursday afternoon

All of western Kentucky, including Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Monday until at least Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, real temperatures will be in upper 90’s, and that combined with high humidity could create heat index values as high at 109 degrees. There are daily chances for pop-up thunderstorms throughout the week, which could provide brief relief from the heat.
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

It has likely been a challenge to keep the kids busy this summer. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Two people were shot. Both were in a vehicle stopped by police on their way to the hospital. They were taken by ambulance. Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting near Preston Miller Park in Bowling Green. Officials say at least one man has...
Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ arrested in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kata Hay, a former contestant on The Voice was arrested and charged for allegedly having sexual contact with a friend’s teenage son in Sumner County. Hay was arrested on Tuesday. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged incident started with the 35-year-old singer making...
Self-made millionaire Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. dies at 57

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. readily admitted that he spent most of his life getting money. So he wanted to spend the rest of it giving back. The self-made millionaire died Tuesday at the age of 57. He was both a mentor and a benefactor for...
The Sarah Harrison Case: Inconsistencies, questions linger

After nearly three months since her original arrest on April 7, unanswered questions and unexplained inconsistencies continue to surround the case of Sarah Harrison. Last week on June 22, Harrison was to appear in court in Edmonson County. According to Harrison, she was appearing that day to learn of custody and reunification efforts regarding her son, Jameson, who is autistic and nonverbal.
MTSU Mourns Death of University Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr.

Middle Tennessee State University alum and Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr. died on the evening of June 28 at his home in Brentwood. He was 57 years old. In a press release, Freeman’s family described his death as “a serious illness” and asked for prayers and privacy as they mourn.
