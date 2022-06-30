Fargo Police host community picnic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo-Moorhead area is hosting multiple events to celebrate Independence Day. Essentia Health 4th of July Celebration... Starting at 12:00 p.m, you can join F-M families at the Essentia Health Plaza for multiple events and family friendly activities. You can expect games, crafts, a splash pad, and "Sing 2" to play on the big screen starting at 12:30 p.m. Free concessions and popcorn is available for everyone in attendance.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Somebody telling you someone stole your car, like to me I know it’s just a three-wheeler Schwinn bike but to me, that was an important thing for me anyway,” said Ron Danielson, a resident at St. Annes Guest Home. “But it’s...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With rising gas prices, thieves have gotten creative and bold. From filling up and driving away at the pump without paying, and now to siphoning gas out of cars parked right in people’s driveways. “I’m just dumbfounded that people go around actually doing...
(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries were reported after a home caught fire Sunday evening in Mcintosh. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that they received initial calls just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening for reports of a home catching fire. When they arrived on scene, the house at 220 State Street Southwest was fully engulfed in flames.
Luverne is a city in Steele County, North Dakota. The population was 31 at the 2010 census. Luverne was founded in 1912. Fargo-residents Nykky and Josh were visiting a friend in Luverne, when they saw a house for sale for 17,000 dollars. It wasn’t a fit, but it led them to their dream project: a family homestead with 3 transplanted historical structures — a 1910 train depot, a barn, and a one-room schoolhouse — that each could serve as a home.
MCINTOSH, MN (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire in McIntosh Sunday night. Around 8:15 the sheriff along with the Fosston police and fire departments and McIntosh fire department arrived at the residential structure at 220 State St SW to find it fully engulfed.
(Battle Creek, MI) -- Fargo AirSho officials are expressing sympathy to the family of a man who has previously appeared in two North Dakota airshows. Chris Darnell died at the Field of Flight Air Show Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. Officials say his Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two airplanes at 300 miles per hour when it burst into flames and he was killed.
(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger were on...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Members of the Fargo-Moorhead Plant Community Facebook group and the Fargo Diocese are helping the community in their own ways. “Even though people that are black, Native American, people of color have been going through this for a long time. Now that we see that the white women are actually being I guess discriminated against and I think that’s unfortunately the reason that we’re seeing such a large push for these rights,” Tia Schmitz said.
LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR) — People are out soaking up the sun and sailing on lakes to celebrate our nations independence. People that live there say this time of year always brings a lot of traffic. “Oh Fourth of July is crazy, it’s been like really awesome and fun,...
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a semi crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Friday morning near Fergus Falls along I-94. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, driven by Gerald Donnell Price, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana; was travelling westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all westbound lanes.
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt in a crash Sunday involving two vehicles in Otter Tail County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Highway 78 near County Road 72 in Everts Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says two pickup trucks were traveling...
(Battle Lake, MN)--Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County over the weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 78 and County Road 72, north of Battle Lake. A GMC Canyon, driven by Tony Robert Gerlach, 55,...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola was appointed Chief of police in April of this year. He was also a Master Sgt. with the ND Air National Guard in Fargo. Mayor Tom Erdmann issued...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maroon 5 fans won’t be able to catch the 2022 World Tour in Fargo. The show at the FARGODOME has been canceled. Maroon 5 was originally supposed to play the FARGODOME in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the show. Now, the August 12, 2022 show has also been canceled.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – (11 a.m.) Officials with MnDOT say that westbound Interstate 94 is now open to traffic. The roadway was closed for several hours this morning due to a semi rollover. MnDOT says to watch for crews who may still be on-site for cleanup. For real-time traffic...
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
Comments / 2