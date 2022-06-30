ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

What’s Happening SoKY – Fountain Row

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Bowling Green’s entertainment district is kicking off soon!. On today’s edition...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

 

wnky.com

Thousands attend 2022 BG Thunderfest at National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands attended Bowling Green’s annual Thunderfest at the National Corvette Museum to celebrate Independence Day. While many came for the fireworks, there were plenty of food, games, and bounce houses, perfect for plenty of families. Several festival attendees told us why this event and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pro Choice protesters march through downtown BG to County Courthouse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday evening, people gathered together in the heart of Downtown Bowling Green to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Pro choice protesters met and created signs outside of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. Then, they took off through downtown toward the Warren County Justice Center.
WBKO

Has the burn ban in Warren County affected firework stands?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Currently in Warren County, there is an open burning ban, the no outside burn order includes lighting fireworks and burning any materials outdoors. “Our initial reaction, of course, it’s not good, can’t shoot off fireworks, but we still have plenty of time for rain,” says Ashley Thornton, manager at Capital Fireworks.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
JC Phelps

Kentucky's Famous Eight Pound Pizza: Stellian's of Central City

While I love a deep dish pizza from Chicago, there’s no need to travel to the Windy City for some serious ‘za. You can get it right here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky! I am tickled pink to introduce you to Stellian’s of Central City, KY. Since I first tried their pizza, I can only think about my return to enjoy a slice or two.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Cave City’s fireworks will light up Sunday night

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The fireworks show in Cave City will be held at 807 Mammoth Cave Road on Sunday. The show can be viewed from anywhere nearby, including the restaurants and hotels nearby. The Cave City Volunteer Fire Department will be on site for safety. The venue is...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Two people were shot. Both were in a vehicle stopped by police on their way to the hospital. They were taken by ambulance. Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting near Preston Miller Park in Bowling Green. Officials say at least one man has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Walnut Street Bridge Replacement Continues

The Walnut Street bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been removed with state transportation officials hoping to have the replacement bridge completed by the fall. Walnut Street was closed on May 11 so the 122-foot bridge could be removed. The steel multi-beam bridge was built...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Teenager Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
CROFTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In East 7th Street Wreck

A Hopkinsville man was injured in a wreck at the intersection of East 7th Street and Lindwood Drive Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Christian Powell of Hopkinsville was turning onto East 7th Street from Lindwood Drive and pulled into the path of 39-year-old Garry McCarley of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Further details released in Simpson County drug bust; cocaine sourced from cartel in Mexico

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Further details have been released regarding an arrest Tuesday after authorities located roughly seven pounds of cocaine. The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force says that after a multi-agency investigation that included the U.S. Postal Service, authorities arrested 34 -year-old Kevin Gardner for possession of three kilos, or seven pounds, of cocaine.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Federal grand jury in Paducah indicts three men on gun offenses

According to the indictments, a federal grand jury in Paducah returned three indictments in May, charging three men with firearm offenses. The grand jury indicted 43-yer-old Shaun Powers of Hopkinsville on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, 30-year-old Cleve Nedd, Jr. of Hopkinsville, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and 22-year-old Anthony Jones of Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of engaging in the business of dealing firearms and illegal possession of a machine gun.
PADUCAH, KY
WBKO

‘Motion picture money’ now circulating throughout Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Several weeks ago, Scottsville Police warned the public about ‘movie money’ which was circulating throughout businesses. Now, Glasgow Police have reported a similar problem. The Glasgow Police Department says they’ve received complaints of “motion picture money” circulating in the area. While...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Twelve arrested as suspects in drug trafficking ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging twelve individuals with conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. A release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana stated three of the defendants are also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons.
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Apparently intoxicated Leitchfield man on moped falls over in the middle of street. Arrested for DUI.

A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being accused of driving drunk on a moped and falling over in the middle of the street. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:45, the Leitchfield Police Department and EMS responded to the intersection of West Main Street and North Claggett Drive on the report of a moped accident. Upon arriving at the scene, a witness told police that the moped operator, 61-year-old Roger L. Burks, was traveling east on West Main Street when he “just fell over in the middle of the street.”
LEITCHFIELD, KY

Comments / 0

