Rain showers continue to exit the region through this afternoon. This will now be the window to watch for possible storms later on in the day, but how open is the window?. Strong area of warm air is now surging in from the southwest behind a warm front that will spike temperatures locally this afternoon. A prime environment for storms will be available, it just comes down to "if" storms develop and where they do so.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO