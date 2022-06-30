ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Proud Boys classified as a terrorist organization in New Zealand

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elMFT_0gQkdH2f00
Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020.Allison Dinner/AP

By Ayana Archie

The New Zealand government has declared the far-right U.S. extremist group Proud Boys a terrorist organization.

The Proud Boys' role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, as well as their chauvinistic beliefs, hyper-nationalism and violent messaging contributed to the decision, the New Zealand Police said in a document published this week.

The New Zealand government defines terroristic acts as those "carried out for the purpose of advancing an ideological, political, or religious cause," intended to "intimidate a population" or "cause the death of, or serious bodily injury to, one or more persons," among other things.

The New Zealand police also classified the Proud Boys as practicing crypto-fascism, in which they attempt to hide their true beliefs from "normal people" and authorities in order to appeal to a wider group of American men.

One example they gave was the organization appointing Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who identifies as Afro-Cuban, as chairman of the group.

"Having a non-white Chairman is commonly used by the APB [American Proud Boys] as a foil against accusations of white supremacy," the police said.

The Proud Boys were also heavily involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, where they incited crowds, organized attacks on law enforcement and encouraged rioters to break into the building, the document said.

Tarrio and four other Proud Boys members were federally charged earlier this month with conspiring to overthrow the government by attacking the Capitol.

Authorities in New Zealand have become more sensitive to threats from the far right after a white supremacist shot and killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019.

The New Zealand massacre inspired other white supremacists around the world, including a white gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

New Zealand is not the first nation to call the Proud Boys a terrorist organization. Last year, officials in Canada designated the Proud Boys a terror group.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

From book bans to armed Proud Boys militia, US libraries bear the brunt of LGBT+ ‘culture war’

When a group of children and their parents recently sat down for a “Drag Queen Storytime” event not far from Reno, Nevada, there was some comfort in the presence of local police.In the San Francisco Bay Area only two weeks earlier, men dressed in Proud Boys uniforms walked into a library to disrupt a similar LGBT+ reading event by hurling homophobic and transphobic slurs.Similar episodes have recently occurred in South Bend, Indiana, and Woodland, California.So when organisers of the Drag Queen Storytime event in Sparks, Nevada, an incorporated city on Reno’s eastside, began last Sunday – police were on the...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrorist Organization#The War Boys#Capitol#The New Zealand Police#American#Afro Cuban
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Black Enterprise

White Supremacist Group Patriot Front Attacks Black Man While Marching Through Boston

A white supremacist group known as Patriot Front attacked a Black man as they terrorized the streets of Boston on July 2, according to The Boston Globe. Approximately 100 members began marching the streets of downtown Boston around noon on Saturday with their faces covered by masks and sunglasses. They also wore khaki pants, navy t-shirts and baseball caps, with several carrying shields as they marched to a snare drum.
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
105K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy