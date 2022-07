"Firefighters did an excellent job of controlling the fire. This was an exceptionally large fire that moved very rapidly causing an extremely dangerous situation. The weather conditions also were tough on the firefighters with several of them being checked and rehabbed by EMS personnel. A total of forty-five Fire and Ems personnel responded to the emergency," said a statement from Fire Chief David Schipper.

LE MARS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO