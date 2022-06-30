ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Hampshire State Police crack down on commercial vehicles deemed too unsafe for travel

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday conducted traffic stops to try...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 6

David Williams
4d ago

the problem is all the companies mickey mousing their trucks and ignoring safety issues. There are so many with rejection stickers still running months, sometimes years without being held accountable for them.

Reply
2
