New Hampshire State Police crack down on commercial vehicles deemed too unsafe for travel
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday conducted traffic stops to try...www.wmur.com
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday conducted traffic stops to try...www.wmur.com
the problem is all the companies mickey mousing their trucks and ignoring safety issues. There are so many with rejection stickers still running months, sometimes years without being held accountable for them.
Comments / 6