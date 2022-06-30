ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorraugh homers twice as Wausau Woodchucks baseball team blasts Green Bay

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks demolished the Green Bay Rockers 8-3 in Northwoods League baseball action on a beautiful Wednesday night at Athletic Park.

The Chucks started the game off with a bang. Pitcher Jack Wenninger (Illinois) struck out two of the first three Rockers batters he faced, setting the mood for the game. Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) followed suit at bat, hammering a home run on his very first swing of the night to put the Chucks in the lead by one run.

The Rockers managed to plate a run during the top of the second inning as a result of hitting back-to-back doubles, but their pitcher was unable to keep the momentum, loading the bases with only one out and then walking both Brent Widder (Evansville) and Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) to give the Chucks an easy two runs. Brock Watkins (BYU) drove in another run for the Chucks with a single, followed by Shallenberger coming home on a wild pitch to put the score at 6-1.

Kaeber Rog (Southern Illinois) followed Shallenberger’s lead, scoring on a wild pitch as well in the bottom of the third to plate yet another run for the Chucks.

To add to the misfortune of the Rockers, Dorraugh (San Jose State) blasted his second home run of the night out of the park, tacking on another run for the Chucks in the bottom of the fourth.

Nate Madej (Florida Southern) came in to relieve Wenninger (Illinois) in the top of the seventh, who only gave up three hits to the Rockers in a full six innings of pitching. David Barret (Florida State) then came in to relieve Madej in the top of the eighth, giving up two runs to the Rockers but managed to close the inning out and hold Green Bay from rallying.

The Woodchucks had Tyler Denu (Evansville) closed out the game in the top of the ninth inning, ending any hope the Rockers had at a rally by striking out two batters, the final out coming from a putout to right field.

The Woodchucks (15-16) will be on the road for their next six games starting with a game at Green Bay (10-21) on Thursday, which will start at 6:35 p.m.

