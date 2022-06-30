ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects accused of supplying fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville

By Laura Schweizer, Lucas Wright
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two suspects accused of supplying cocaine laced with fentanyl to others in downtown Nashville were charged late Wednesday night.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) began their investigation during the month of May and said they learned William Terry, 55, and Brian Smith, 60, were working together.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kf3e_0gQkamJh00
    William D. Terry (MNPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C39uY_0gQkamJh00
    Brian K. Smith Jr. (MNPD)
REALTED | 3 men arrested in downtown Nashville for selling fentanyl-laced drugs

On Wednesday, officials reportedly set up surveillance on Korean Veterans Boulevard near Third Avenue South. Detectives said while one of the suspects was selling the drugs, the other would act as a lookout for law enforcement.

The male suspects were taken into custody and during a search, police said they found more than 14 grams of a white rock substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Terry’s 2018 Nissan Titan truck and $881 in cash were also seized.

4 arrested for selling drugs laced with fentanyl

MNPD also said Smith and Terry both admitted to selling the drugs to individuals in the downtown area. They are each now being with possession of cocaine and fentanyl for resale and conspiracy to distribute both drugs.

Smith is being held on a $200,000 bond, while Terry is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

