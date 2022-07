Money in the Bank hits later today, and there are two names that have been talked about quite a bit in regards to surprise appearances. That would be Bayley and Cody Rhodes, and while there's not much out there in regards to Rhodes just yet, a new report from Fightful Select has provided some insight into Bayley's WWE return. Fightful says that Bayley is indeed preparing for her in-ring return, something she's also been teasing on social media. WWE sources confirmed that she's been in the ring working on her return, but there isn't a timetable known at this time.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO