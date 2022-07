The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a listeria outbreak that has made almost two dozen people sick in 10 states is tied to a Sarasota ice creamery. A notice from the CDC posted on its website Saturday said consumers who have ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery should throw away any of those products, as well as clean any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched those products.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO