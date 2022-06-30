ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98

By JOHN RABY
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbZwi_0gQkaTUm00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, whose heroics under fire over several crucial hours at the Battle of Iwo Jima made him a legend in his native West Virginia, died Wednesday. He was 98.

Williams’ foundation announced on Twitter and Facebook that he died at the Veterans Affairs medical center bearing his name in Huntington.

“Today, America lost not just a valiant Marine and a Medal of Honor recipient, but an important link to our Nation’s fight against tyranny in the Second World War,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “I hope every American will pause to reflect on his service and that of an entire generation that sacrificed so much to defend the cause of freedom and democracy.”

As a young Marine corporal, Williams went ahead of his unit in February 1945 and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions.

Later that year, at age 22, Williams received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for military valor, from President Harry Truman at the White House.

“For me, receiving the Medal of Honor was actually the lifesaver because it forced me to talk about the experiences that I had, which was a therapy that I didn’t even know I was doing,” Williams said during a 2018 Boy Scouts recognition ceremony in Fairmont, according to the Times West Virginian.

Iwo Jima was where Marines planted the American flag on Mount Suribachi, a moment captured in one of the most iconic war photographs in history. Williams said he saw the flag from a distance after it went up as troops around him celebrated.

Williams’ actions in battle to clear the way for American tanks and infantry were detailed on the military’s Medal of Honor website: He was “quick to volunteer his services when our tanks were maneuvering vainly to open a lane for the infantry through the network of reinforced concrete pillboxes, buried mines, and black volcanic sands. Williams daringly went forward alone to attempt the reduction of devastating machinegun fire from the unyielding positions.”

Facing small-arms fire, Williams fought for four hours, repeatedly returning to prepare demolition charges and obtain flamethrowers.

“His unyielding determination and extraordinary heroism in the face of ruthless enemy resistance were directly instrumental in neutralizing one of the most fanatically defended Japanese strong points encountered by his regiment and aided vitally in enabling his company to reach its objective,” the website said.

Williams remained in the Marines after the war, serving a total of 20 years, before working for the Veterans Administration for 33 years as a veterans service representative.

In 2018, the Huntington VA medical center was renamed in his honor, and the Navy commissioned a mobile base sea vessel in his name in 2020. In February 2018, Williams was joined by 14 other recipients of the Medal of Honor to be honored by the NFL and the nation during the coin toss before the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Williams may not have gotten as much attention nationally as Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, the flamboyant World War II fighter pilot ace and West Virginia native who became the first person to fly faster than sound in 1947. Yeager died in December 2020. Yet in his home state, Williams was a household name.

“Woody Williams will go down in history as one of the greatest West Virginians who ever lived, and we salute him for everything he gave to our state and our nation,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Williams “was the embodiment of a true American hero. Americans like Woody answered the call to serve our great nation and their sacrifices allow us to enjoy the freedoms we hold dear.”

Williams was born the youngest of a family of 11 on a dairy farm on Oct. 2, 1923, in the northern West Virginia community of Quiet Dell. Prior to joining the military, he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps and worked as a teenage taxi driver in Fairmont, sometimes delivering Western Union telegrams to the families of fallen soldiers.

It was that passion that later led Williams and his Louisville, Kentucky-based nonprofit foundation to raise money and establish more than 100 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in recognition of relatives of lost service members across the United States, according to his website.

Although his two older brothers were serving in the Army, Williams wanted to take a different path. He knew some Marines from his area and admired their blue uniforms whenever they returned home. But at 5-foot-6, Williams was rejected because of his height when he tried to join in 1942. A year later, the Marines allowed him in at age 19.

Williams relied on his fiancée, Ruby, to get him through the often anxious times during the war, saying he had to get back to the girl in Fairmont that he was going to marry.

Their marriage lasted 62 years. Ruby Williams died in 2007 at age 83. The couple had two daughters and five grandsons.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Visitations will be conducted Saturday and before Sunday’s service in the nearby Capitol rotunda.

___

The spelling of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams’ first name has been corrected in this story.

The post Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

PHOTO GALLERY: West Virginians remember a hero

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of people, including state and local leaders, paid their respects to Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams” as he lied in state at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. Williams died June 29 at the age of 98. A public viewing...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Dozens honor Medal Honor Recipient Woody Williams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Dozens of people turned out to honor Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams. Williams died early Wednesday morning surrounded by his family at the VA Medical Center which bears his name. ”He was 98. On Saturday at 8 a.m. large crowd gathered at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Independence Day History and Celebrations

Independence Day, July 4 has been a National holiday since 1870, and a paid federal holiday since 1941 in the United States. Yet, it has been a tradition since the 18th century. On July 2, 1776 the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later the delegates...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Metro News

Ripley to hold annual 4th of July parade

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The town of Ripley is preparing to host its annual 4th of July parade Monday. The event is known as West Virginia’s oldest and largest July 4 parade. It includes live musical entertainment from the stage on the Jackson County Courthouse lawn, a carnival and food concessions.
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley’s Independence Day Parade

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—The USA’s “Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” is back in Ripley this year. The 4th of July parade held in Ripley, West Virginia, is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s. According to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau events for the town’s annual Independence Day celebration begin Wednesday, June […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sternwheelers gather in Charleston for Regatta

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – You can’t have the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, without Sternwheelers! Boats from all over lined the Kanawha River to join in on the fun after a 14-year hiatus. 13 News had a chance to meet and talk with some owners of the beautiful boats. Steven Folmar is the owner of the “Lady […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Williams
Person
Joe Manchin
WOWK 13 News

Ghost Hunting at the Old Hospital on College Hill

WILLIAMSON, WV (WBOY) — Built in 1928, the Old Hospital on College Hill overlooks the town of Williamson, West Virginia. The hospital was built to replace the original hospital downtown that burned down in 1926. Named Williamson Memorial Hospital at the time, the hospital remained in use until 1988 when the current modern hospital was […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Family reflects on Woody Williams’ legacy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday morning, Woody Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient died at the age of 98. Brent Casey, Woody’s eldest grandson, sat down Thursday with WSAZ to reflect on the legacy his grandfather leaves behind. “It’s really hard to put into...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Veterans Affairs#American#Japanese#Marines
WTRF- 7News

Are there mountain lions in West Virginia? DNR says no

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Are there mountain lions in the Mountain State? The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR) says no, but several residents say they may have recently seen the creature creeping around. Multiple people living in Eleanor, West Virginia, have reported possible mountain lion spottings in the area during late June. […]
ELEANOR, WV
Metro News

Regatta opening night crowd wows organizers

CHARLESTON ,W.Va. — Sternwheel Regatta Commissioner Brian Hughes said he turned to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin Thursday night and said “we did it.”. Hughes and Goodwin came away from the opening night of the return of Regatta pleased with the crowd that showed up for the activities and for the concert by the Everclear.
CHARLESTON, WV
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Five years in a flash

Five years ago, at the age of 59, I was considering a job move from a place where my roots run deep. Was I crazy? Could I even consider it? I mean, my plan was to retire from the place that give me a job when I was 17. My life was in that place and everything was on schedule. I had risen through the ranks, writing countless stories, and working long hours before finally taking that corner office where I was calling the shots as the editor of a daily newspaper.
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s an approach to addiction recovery that has drawn mixed emotions for years, but a WSAZ investigation found it is also an industry that operates with little to no oversight. Take, for instance, a recovery home in East Pea Ridge near Huntington. It may look...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
WDTV

Pay raise for all W.Va. state workers takes effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022. The increase was passed by lawmakers earlier in the year in the 2022 session. In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Raleigh County Republican Del. Brandon Steele credited...
WSAZ

Fireworks shows to light up July 4 weekend

(WSAZ) - With the Independence Day holiday comes cookouts, visits to the pool and, of course, fireworks displays. Following are some of the displays throughout our region during the long holiday weekend:. WEST VIRGINIA. - Friday, July 1: 10 p.m., Dawg Dazzle, downtown Huntington near the riverfront. - Monday, July...
CHARLESTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Three in Custody for Alleged ”Large Quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine”

POMEROY, Ohio – Three people are in custody following an multi-agency interdiction operation for alleged drug activity. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force along with officers from the Middleport Police Department and deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation near the Meigs and Gallia County line along State Route 7. Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force received information regarding three individuals that were allegedly traveling to Dayton, Ohio from Middleport to pick up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy