ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Top Indian firm pays for Russian coal in yuan and traders say more buyers could turn to China's currency

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGUXM_0gQkaSc300
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Alexei Druzhinin/TASS via Getty Images
  • India's top cement producer is paying for Russian coal using Chinese yuan, Reuters reported.
  • The firm is paying $25.81 million worth of yuan for the Russian imports, and traders say similar deals will follow.
  • "I have never heard any Indian entity paying in yuan for international trade in the last 25 years of my career."

India's top cement producer is paying for a cargo of Russian coal using Chinese yuan, according to a Reuters report.

A customs document reviewed by Reuters revealed UltraTech Cement is importing 157,000 tons of coal from the Russian far east port of Vanino, priced at 172.6 million yuan, or about $25.81 million. The invoice was dated June 5.

"This move is significant," a currency trader told Reuters. "I have never heard any Indian entity paying in yuan for international trade in the last 25 years of my career. This is basically circumventing the USD."

Traders familiar with the matter told Reuters that other companies have placed orders for Russian coal with yuan payments too.

India has yet to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the two nations have increased their volume of business transactions, especially in energy.

The report comes as Moscow tries to get around Western sanctions, which have frozen its foreign currency holdings and shut out Russia from most of the global financial system.

In March, India and Russia were in talks to revive a Cold-War era rupee payment mechanism which would allow companies in both countries to make deals without dollars, though it has not come to fruition.

Meanwhile, China has been trying to elevate its yuan to challenge the US dollar's dominance.

Most recently, the People's Bank of China announced earlier this week it is developing a yuan reserve with the Bank for International Settlements and five other nations, including Singapore and Hong Kong. Each of the members will contribute about 15 billion yuan, or $2.2 billion.

Comments / 11

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Coal India#Indian#Russian#Chinese#Reuters#Ultratech Cement
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Russia
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy