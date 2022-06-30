ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police fatally shoot patient who had gun at Texas hospital

 4 days ago

Officers fatally shot a patient at a Dallas-area hospital who had a gun in an emergency room, authorities said.

A nurse called police Wednesday night after she saw that the 34-year-old patient had a gun at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, said city police spokesman Robert Reeves.

A hospital officer and an Irving police officer confronted the man, who opened fire, Reeves said. The officers fired back, killing him.

No one else was hurt.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the man's name. They haven't said why he was at the hospital or why he might have opened fire.

