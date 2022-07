By now you've seen and heard the horrifying news out of the San Antonio area this week as more than 50 people have died after being found in a trailer on the side of the road. Law enforcement agencies in Texas and Mexico are working together to bring those responsible for the deadliest human smuggling attempt in American history to justice and one man believed to be involved in the operation that caused this tragedy was taken into custody in East Texas.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO