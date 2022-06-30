ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Former Kansas and Kansas State basketball coaches headed to hall of fame

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 4 days ago

A former Kansas and Kansas State head men's basketball coach are among the 9 selected for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

Life of Fitz: Dani Welniak in Kansas City, Kansas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his friend and former media colleague Dani Welniak in Kansas City. Welniak is a graduate of the Oklahoma State sports journalism program who started her news career in Dodge City, Kansas, covering high school sports for Catch It Kansas. After two years, she moved up to Wichita’s main station, KWCH 12, before moving to Kansas City in 2016 to join KCTV5, where she became the Sports Director in 2017. For the past six years, Welniak has reported at KCTV5 in Kansas City, recently serving as the station’s Sports Director and host of The Locker Room Show on KSMO-TV. Welniak is also a former professional women's football player, the sideline analyst for the Chiefs Radio Network from 2016 through 2019 and she recently was a member of the first all-female TV broadcast team for an NCAA FBS bowl game. On June 26, 2022, she was introduced as the new Executive Director of Communications for the Kansas City Current, the new professional women's soccer franchise, which is owned by Angie and Chris Long, as well as Brittany Mahomes. The Current recently released new renderings for the first stadium purpose-built for a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of the park in Kansas City, Missouri.
KSNT News

KU baseball hot on the recruiting trail

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly-hired Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald has been active recruiting, bringing in seven new players in the last four days. Fitzgerald was hired to lead KU baseball less than three weeks ago but he’s already busy adding players to his team. Jackson Cobb is...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas State Offer Blitz: Late June 2022

The dead period is upon us with a busy month of June now closed. Here's how the final weeks of the prominent camp season wrapped up for K-State. 2023 Offer Count = 172 (Big 12 average = 211) 2024 Offer Count = 36 (Big 12 average = 85) 2025 Offer...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Emporia Reds U8 finish in 2nd place in SCABA league play

The Emporia Reds U8 team has wrapped up league play in Topeka with a 2nd place finish. They finished with a 13-1 record. Their lone loss was to the league champions in the first game of the season. This is the same team that won the U7 Ken Berry league...
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lenexa, KS

Situated in Johnson County, Kansas, the wonderful city of Lenexa is home to more than 57,000 residents. It's the eighth-most populous city in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, and it's ninth in the state. You can trace the history of the city back to the year 1869. The city gets...
LENEXA, KS
KSNT News

2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Annual Fourth of July fireworks show brightens Emporia Sunday night

The city of Emporia lit up the night sky with the annual Fourth of July fireworks display Sunday evening. Once again, Emporia State University hosted the patriotic show with right around 900 fireworks discharged over the course of the 25-minute display. Local pyrotechnician Bernie Toso along with a cadre of volunteers oversaw the event.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

ZZ Top is remembered at Freedom Fest JC

ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

