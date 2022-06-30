Former Kansas and Kansas State basketball coaches headed to hall of fame

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his friend and former media colleague Dani Welniak in Kansas City. Welniak is a graduate of the Oklahoma State sports journalism program who started her news career in Dodge City, Kansas, covering high school sports for Catch It Kansas. After two years, she moved up to Wichita’s main station, KWCH 12, before moving to Kansas City in 2016 to join KCTV5, where she became the Sports Director in 2017. For the past six years, Welniak has reported at KCTV5 in Kansas City, recently serving as the station’s Sports Director and host of The Locker Room Show on KSMO-TV. Welniak is also a former professional women's football player, the sideline analyst for the Chiefs Radio Network from 2016 through 2019 and she recently was a member of the first all-female TV broadcast team for an NCAA FBS bowl game. On June 26, 2022, she was introduced as the new Executive Director of Communications for the Kansas City Current, the new professional women's soccer franchise, which is owned by Angie and Chris Long, as well as Brittany Mahomes. The Current recently released new renderings for the first stadium purpose-built for a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of the park in Kansas City, Missouri.
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly-hired Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald has been active recruiting, bringing in seven new players in the last four days. Fitzgerald was hired to lead KU baseball less than three weeks ago but he’s already busy adding players to his team. Jackson Cobb is...
The dead period is upon us with a busy month of June now closed. Here's how the final weeks of the prominent camp season wrapped up for K-State. 2023 Offer Count = 172 (Big 12 average = 211) 2024 Offer Count = 36 (Big 12 average = 85) 2025 Offer...
The Emporia Reds U8 team has wrapped up league play in Topeka with a 2nd place finish. They finished with a 13-1 record. Their lone loss was to the league champions in the first game of the season. This is the same team that won the U7 Ken Berry league...
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz received a DD suggestion from the K-State Hype Squad Twitter account and it was a dandy, so he in turn asked Twitter to make suggestions about renaming the Big 12 something that is fitting the new conference that may soon have 16 members and could add even more in the future. And, let's be honest, he received some dandy suggestions.
Catie Walter said she’s “been pretty angry for a while.”. “I was extremely angry when the leaked opinion came out a couple months ago,” she said of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was officially released June 24 but had been leaked to media in May.
Memorial Hall aka Soldiers and Sailors Memorial.Library of Congress, public domain (no known copyright). In 1985, the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a venue used for several events associated with sports or concerts.
MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
Situated in Johnson County, Kansas, the wonderful city of Lenexa is home to more than 57,000 residents. It's the eighth-most populous city in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, and it's ninth in the state. You can trace the history of the city back to the year 1869. The city gets...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
Kansas City Museum of History and Science, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. About two decades ago, I made and set up a wedding cake at the Kansas City Museum. It was a simple white-tiered cake with red rose petals that seemed to belong in the room alongside the elegant and historical background.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, unanimously approved a $12.5 million settlement Thursday night with Lamonte McIntyre, who was wrongfully imprisoned for more than 24 years for a double slaying he didn't commit. McIntyre, 45, had sought $93 million and his mother, Rose, had asked for...
The city of Emporia lit up the night sky with the annual Fourth of July fireworks display Sunday evening. Once again, Emporia State University hosted the patriotic show with right around 900 fireworks discharged over the course of the 25-minute display. Local pyrotechnician Bernie Toso along with a cadre of volunteers oversaw the event.
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. You’ve heard about the subterranean chamber beneath the land near Worlds of Fun, right?. No? Well, it’s called SubTropolis, is owned by Hunt Midwest —...
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawsuit has been filed against the State of Kansas by the owner of a company that was raided during the 4/20 delta-8 raids in Topeka which seeks legislative and monetary relief. Court records indicate that Murray Dines, owner of Terpene Distribution in Lawrence, has sued...
A Kansas woman was seriously injured after the boat she was in hit rough water at the Lake of the Ozarks. Saturday at 6:44 pm, Casch Doyle, 23, Elmira, MO, was piloting a 2007 Cabin Motorboat near Spring Creek Cove. Rough waters hit the boat, and Sydney Grantham, 23, of...
ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
